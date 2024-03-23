“Not an international player”, “Isn’t the answer” - Fans turn against 24-year-old England star after 1-0 loss to Brazil

Fans have hit out Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher after his performance in England's 1-0 defeat to Brazil in a friendly on Saturday (March 23).

The Three Lions' 21-game unbeaten run at Wembley ended after Endrick, 17, netted an 80th-minute winner. Gareth Southgate's men were tipped to win as the visitors dealt with an injury crisis.

Gallagher started the game with many yearning for Manchester United teenager Kobbie Mainoo to be handed his debut from the off. He was tasked with controlling proceedings in the middle of the park but struggled against Lucas Paqueta and Bruno Guimaraes.

The Blues man won six of 11 ground duels and failed to find his man with one long ball attempt. His partnership with Arsenal's Declan Rice failed to reap rewards and the jury is out on whether he warrants a starting berth in England's side.

Gallagher has earned plaudits for his displays at club level this season despite speculation growing over his future at Stamford Bridge. He's registered four goals and seven assists in 38 games across competitions, occasionally captaining Chelsea.

It was a disappointing defeat for the Three Lions as a collective. They are touted alongside France as potential favorites to win this summer's European Championships in Germany.

Fans have hit out at several of Southgate's crop including Gallagher after Brazil ended their unbeaten run at Wembley:

One fan thinks Gallagher isn't the answer for the Three Lions:

"I think it's fair to say Conor Gallagher isn't the answer."

Another fan gave scathing verdict:

"Conor Gallagher is not an international player, he isn't a Chelsea level player. He's like someone who's won a raffle to take part."

Here's how fans on X (formerly Twitter) reacted to Gallagher's outing in his nation's defeat:

Rob Green hailed West Ham's Jarrod Bowen despite England's loss to Brazil

Jarrod Bowen impressed after coming on against Brazil.

Jarrod Bowen came on in the 67th minute of England's defeat to Brazil at Wembley. The West Ham United winger impressed during his time on the pitch, causing the visitors problems on the right flank.

The 27-year-old drove past Wolverhampton Wanderers midfielder Joao Gomes and ventured away from Porto left-back Wendell. That moment of brilliance caught the eye of many in attendance as the starting front three of Ollie Watkins, Anthony Gordon, and Phil Foden had struggled to impress.

Former England goalkeeper Rob Green praised Bowen for skilfully gliding his way forward and alluded to his form at West Ham. He told Channel 4:

"Brilliant from Jarrod Bowen, you see it so often in a West Ham shirt. That ability to drive forward in transition, get his team up the pitch and just fearless nature of how he plays."

Bowen has earned six caps for the Three Lions but is yet to become a regular starter under Southgate. He's flourished at the London Stadium this season, with 17 goals and seven assists in 37 games across competitions.