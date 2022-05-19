“Not jobs where we were expected to lift trophies” – Jose Mourinho aims cheeky dig at Manchester United role as Erik ten Hag prepares to take over

Former Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has suggested that he was not expected to win trophies when he was with the Red Devils.

Mourinho's AS Roma will take on Dutch club Feyenoord in the UEFA Europa Conference League next week. The Portuguese tactician thus has the opportunity to lead the Serie A giants to their first European trophy in 60 years.

Next Wednesday's match against Feyenoord will also be Mourinho's fifth European final. As the 59-year-old continues to prepare for Roma's Europa Conference League showdown, he was asked if people were quick to write him and Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti off.

Mourinho took the opportunity to take a cheeky dig at his former employers Manchester United, as well as Tottenham Hotspur. The Special One claimed that those were jobs where he was not expected to win trophies. He was quoted as saying by the Daily Mail:

"I believe that the problem with Carlo Ancelotti was that when you coach Everton you are not about to win the Champions League. And with me, you know, people they saw me taking up jobs where they thought that I could win trophies but they were not jobs where we were expected to lift trophies."

"But when you have such a winning career on a cyclical basis so to speak, you can expect that, people can say that. Personally, I'm not worried about this [being replaced by younger coaches]. I do not think and focus on the generations, I focus on quality."

It is worth noting that Roma face Torino in Serie A on Friday before locking horns with Feyenoord in Albania next Wednesday.

Mourinho was the last manager to win trophy with Manchester United

Mourinho was in charge of Manchester United for two and a half years between 2016 and 2018. He won three trophies during his time at Old Trafford, helping the club lift the EFL Cup, Community Shield and the UEFA Europa League.

Jose Mourinho spoke about his time as the Manchester United manager and working with some of his former 🗣 "I like the club very, very much, we won three titles together so everything went well."Jose Mourinho spoke about his time as the Manchester United manager and working with some of his former #MUFC players like Mkhitaryan and Smalling at Roma 🗣 "I like the club very, very much, we won three titles together so everything went well."Jose Mourinho spoke about his time as the Manchester United manager and working with some of his former #MUFC players like Mkhitaryan and Smalling at Roma https://t.co/9cjffgqUPk

The Portuguese tactician was the last manager to win a trophy with the Red Devils. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Ralf Rangnick, who came after him, have failed to lead the club to glory in any competition.

It now remains to be seen if Erik ten Hag can become the first manager since Mourinho to lift a trophy with Manchester United. The Dutchman is set to replace Rangnick ahead of the 2022-23 season.

It is worth noting that Mourinho was also in charge of Tottenham between 2019 and 2021. He failed to win a single piece of silverware with the north London giants.

