“Not just Liverpool” – Manchester City star Rodri names teams that can challenge for the Premier League title next season

Manchester City star Rodri has provided his take on the upcoming Premier League season and the threat posed by Liverpool and others to the defending champions.

Speaking about the big hitters in the league as teams who can challenge for the English top-flight title, he said (as quoted by the Liverpool Echo):

"Not just Liverpool, but Chelsea, Tottenham, Arsenal, [Manchester] United. We just have to focus on ourselves as always, focus on each game and we will see if we can make it three Premier League titles in a row. They’re a top team and have great players in every position, like us."

When asked about the Reds' summer recruits, he said:

"Like all top teams they try to strengthen their side every season. Chelsea, Arsenal, Tottenham, Manchester United and many other teams have signed top players this summer."

Despite acknowledging the work of their rivals, Rodri believes Manchester City are best served focusing on themselves:

"As we always say, we will always just focus on ourselves and try to be the best we can be. I don't worry about that too much. I always trust our club to make the best signings to improve the team and I think they've done that again this season."

He added:

"We will always be ready. Every game, every moment is so important and can be the difference. We will always try to show our best performances in every single competition that we're in and we will fight until the end."

Speaking specifically about Jurgen Klopp's side, Rodri said:

"The quality and standard of both teams is unbelievable. You cannot make one mistake when you are fighting for titles against them. It will be the same next season, I am sure."

Adding more about their brilliance as a team, he said:

"They're [Liverpool] so demanding. They're a top team and have great players in every position, like us. It's so intense, whether it's at the Etihad, Anfield, Wembley or any other stadium. The level is so high."

Liverpool recently beat Manchester City in the Community Shield

Liverpool defeated Manchester City 3-1 in the Community Shield on July 30 to lift the first piece of silverware on offer for next season.

Mohamed Salah scored one and assisted another to hand his side a victory in the curtain raiser. New boy Darwin Nunez also won a penalty and recorded his first official goal for the Reds despite playing only limited minutes.

Another new arrival, Julian Alvarez, found the back of the net for Manchester City, who endured a largely frustrating match.

