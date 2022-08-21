"Not too late to do OnlyFans" "Nothing inspiring about his play" - Chelsea fans rip into 26-year-old for his 'sickening' display in 3-0 Leeds defeat

Chelsea fans were left furious with their team's display following a humiliating 3-0 defeat against Leeds United at Elland Road on August 21.

The Blues have now won just one of their opening three Premier League encounters of the season.

Thomas Tuchel's side were thoroughly outplayed in every department by the Yorkshire club, with Blues goalkeeper Edouard Mendy gifting Brenden Aaronson the opening goal.

Rodrigo made it 2-0 minutes later before Jack Harrison secured a famous win for Jesse Marsch's men, who jumped to second in the table. After the full-time whistle, Chelsea's Twitter exploded with rage, with several players receiving savage criticism.

One of the players highlighted by supporters was midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek, who was once again deployed as a right-wing-back. The 26-year-old had impressed in his most recent outing against Tottenham Hotspur and was given the chance to be in the starting lineup once again.

However, the England international was badly exposed by an outstanding display from Harrison, who gave Loftus-Cheek a torrid time on the flank. Following the team's thrashing at Elland Road, fans took to social media to question Loftus-Cheek's inclusion in the starting lineup. Here are some of the reactions:

POOJA!!! @PoojaMedia I don't think any other player in the world at a big club enjoys pampering like this Loftus-Cheek.



On loan, back to the club, he drops average performances & people just overlook it.



Nothing inspiring about his play. JUST BASIC!!! I don't think any other player in the world at a big club enjoys pampering like this Loftus-Cheek. On loan, back to the club, he drops average performances & people just overlook it. Nothing inspiring about his play. JUST BASIC!!!

Ebe Fauntleroy @Ebe4Eva Loftus Cheek it’s not too late to do OnlyFans. Loftus Cheek it’s not too late to do OnlyFans.

DanaBlue ⭐⭐ 🇺🇦 ☮️ @cfcdk Here are my player ratings for Chelsea

Azpilicueta 2/10 Here are my player ratings for ChelseaMendy 1/10James 3/10Thiago Silva 3/10Koulibaly 2/10Loftus-Cheek 3/10Jorginho 2/10Mount 2/10Gallagher 2/10Cucurella 2/10Havertz 2/10Sterling 2/10Pulisic 2/10Chilwell 2/10Ziyech 2/10Azpilicueta 2/10

A.E🇳🇬 ♐ @Eremosel3 @CFCPys Loftus cheek should even be playing for us. Very bad in the midfield @CFCPys Loftus cheek should even be playing for us. Very bad in the midfield

Jhowsfc 🇻🇪 🔟 @Jhowmount loftus cheek é mt ruim loftus cheek é mt ruim

EVERYBODY'S DADDY @ayoagbato Nobody is even saying much about Loftus Cheek, it's like everybody expected the ass performance from him Nobody is even saying much about Loftus Cheek, it's like everybody expected the ass performance from him

AzerttyGH🇬🇭🇩🇪🇮🇹🇧🇪🇦🇹🇪🇸🇨🇭🇷🇺🇦 @ETerkpeh @ChelseaFC @WhaleFinApp Loftus is lazy and always a fraction too late to give an important pass....why Tuchel will choose him over ziyech in the right wing role beats my mind. @ChelseaFC @WhaleFinApp Loftus is lazy and always a fraction too late to give an important pass....why Tuchel will choose him over ziyech in the right wing role beats my mind.

TW @TWregistalfc Tuchel playing RLC at RWB because he’s so terrified of playing 4atb is too funny Tuchel playing RLC at RWB because he’s so terrified of playing 4atb is too funny

Kop End Fracas 🔴 @KopEndFracas 🏾 RLC remontada lasted 80 mins. Back to toasting babes at Libs RLC remontada lasted 80 mins. Back to toasting babes at Libs 👍🏾

LMM @HowaynShite Club rotten from the core...and don't get me started on this pathetic fanbase, mere hours ago hyping up class A pathogens like RLC and Gallagher. Sickening Club rotten from the core...and don't get me started on this pathetic fanbase, mere hours ago hyping up class A pathogens like RLC and Gallagher. Sickening

Tuchel discusses Chelsea travel chaos ahead of Leeds thrashing

Tuchel explained why his team may have appeared so lethargic, leading to the two-time European champions being outplayed for most of the encounter in west Yorkshire.

The German boss told BBC Sport:

"Everything that can go wrong, did go wrong. It started yesterday. We had no plane to arrive so we came on the bus. The players could fly but for the coaching staff it was a long ride on the bus. It continued today."

"We lost the game in the first 20 minutes, where we were clearly better and had huge chances. A lot of touches in the box but we miss the target and do not take what we deserve. We then stopped doing what we were doing good and it was even for 15 minutes and in those we gave two presents."

"We were clearly the better team. They do what they do. I don't see that a set-piece and own goal [Mendy's mistake] are due to the style. They are mistakes."

"If we give goals away like this that are totally unnecessary and when we are totally in charge we cannot win football matches. We tried second-half and I am disappointed we lost that half as well. They made the maximum of their half-chances and we did not."

BBC Sport @BBCSport



Thomas Tuchel's face will have looked like this watching Brenden Aaronson nick the ball and score!



#BBCFootball #LEECHE Oh, Mendy! What have you done?Thomas Tuchel's face will have looked like this watching Brenden Aaronson nick the ball and score! Oh, Mendy! What have you done? 😳Thomas Tuchel's face will have looked like this watching Brenden Aaronson nick the ball and score! ⚽️#BBCFootball #LEECHE https://t.co/VmUwwXg9yA

Chelsea slipped to 12th place following the loss and will next face Leicester City at Stamford Bridge on August 27.

