“Not at his level” – When David Beckham picked clear winner in Cristiano Ronaldo vs Lionel Messi debate

David Beckham had no doubts in the Lionel Messi vs Cristiano Ronaldo debate and picked the Argentine as the best. He claimed that the PSG star was on another level, but admitted that the Portuguese is close behind with others chasing them.

The Lionel Messi vs Cristiano Ronaldo debate has been never-ending, and things are far from settled. Both sets of fans have been arguing for over a decade and footballers have joined in often.

In 2013, Beckham was one of the star players to be asked to pick a side and the Manchester United legend did not hide his feelings. He sided with Messi and said:

"They have similarities in their technical skills and talent, and it is amazing for football to have them both present, but Messi is simply the best player in the world. He [Messi] is alone in his class as a player, it is impossible that there is another like him. He, like Cristiano Ronaldo, who is not at his level, are both above the rest."

Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo - who will David Beckham sign?

David Beckham is keen on signing Lionel Messi for his MLS side, Inter Miami CF. He has been looking to lure the Argentine for some time and a move is expected this summer when his contract at PSG runs out.

Speaking about Messi earlier this season, Beckham said:

"I love Leo for many different reasons. I love him because he's a great father. I love him because he's a great personality, a character. He's a great person. But I think what everybody loves about him is the way he plays the game. He plays the game with passion."

He added:

"He plays the game just free the way he plays. And I think this past World Cup again. I think the way he played for his team, for his country, and to win that World Cup was an incredible moment for him. And I love watching players like him."

Beckham and Cristiano Ronaldo played for Manchester United and Real Madrid, but were never teammates as the Portuguese star joined after the Englishman had left both clubs.

