“Not that level yet” – Pierre van Hooijdonk warns Liverpool and Arsenal against signing 22-year-old forward

Former Netherlands striker Pierre van Hooijdonk believes Arsenal and Liverpool target Cody Gakpo is not ready to move to the Premier League yet.

Gakpo has been in fine form for Dutch top flight club PSV Eindhoven this season. The 22-year-old has found the back of the net 18 times in 43 appearances across all competitions for the Eredivisie side, while providing 15 assists for his teammates.

The Netherlands international's performances for PSV Eindhoven have seen him make his way onto the transfer wishlist of several European clubs. Arsenal, Liverpool and Barcelona have held serious talks about signing Gakpo.

Anfield Watch @AnfieldWatch If suitable offers land this summer, PSV will cooperate, which has led to the likes of Arsenal, Barcelona, Bayern Munich and Liverpool to accelerate their interest and hold serious conversations about pushing for the Dutch attacker, as per @David_Ornstein If suitable offers land this summer, PSV will cooperate, which has led to the likes of Arsenal, Barcelona, Bayern Munich and Liverpool to accelerate their interest and hold serious conversations about pushing for the Dutch attacker, as per @David_Ornstein

Gakpo, though, recently expressed his admiration for the Gunners and Thierry Henry. Mikel Arteta's side could thus have an edge in the race for the PSV Eindhoven star's signing ahead of the summer.

However, Hooijdonk has warned the likes of Arsenal and Liverpool against signing Gakpo this summer. The former Eredivisie star feels the forward has not reached the level Memphis Depay was at when he swapped PSV Eindhoven for Manchester United in 2015. He told Studio Voetbal [via HITC]:

“He [Gakpo] is not ready in the Netherlands yet. He misses quite a few matches [through injury]. Hopefully he will play another season with 34 games [at PSV]. Memphis [Depay] was the best in the Netherlands when he went to Manchester United. Gakpo is not at that level yet.”

Gakpo put pen to paper on a fresh contract with PSV Eindhoven in January. The Dutchman is now committed to the Eredivisie club until the end of the 2025-26 season.

However, PSV Eindhoven could sanction a move for the forward if they receive a fee in the region of €35 million to £50 million, according to The Athletic's David Ornstein.

David Ornstein @David_Ornstein Watkins gets England call-up

PSV will let Gakpo exit for right fee (~€35-50m) amid huge interest

Bowen injury worse + WHU have Areola loan option

Chelsea agents must show money won’t go to sanctioned people

More

theathletic.com/3196311/2022/0… Watkins gets England call-upPSV will let Gakpo exit for right fee (~€35-50m) amid huge interestBowen injury worse + WHU have Areola loan option @RoshaneSport Chelsea agents must show money won’t go to sanctioned peopleMore @TheAthleticUK 🚨 Watkins gets England call-up🚨 PSV will let Gakpo exit for right fee (~€35-50m) amid huge interest🚨 Bowen injury worse + WHU have Areola loan option @RoshaneSport🚨 Chelsea agents must show money won’t go to sanctioned people➕ More @TheAthleticUKtheathletic.com/3196311/2022/0…

With the likes of Arsenal and Liverpool interested in Gakpo, it remains to be seen where the future lies for him.

What has Arsenal and Liverpool target Gakpo said about the Gunners?

Gakpo does not support any one team in the Premier League in particular. However, he recently revealed that he has a soft spot for the Gunners. He said:

"We are not the same kind of league, but I think we try to look at the Prem and learn about it. Everybody wants to play one time in the Prem. I don’t favor one team, but I like Arsenal a lot."

The Dutchman also expressed his admiration for Gunners legend Henry. He said:

"I looked up to Henry when I was younger because he was a tall guy who played on the wing."

