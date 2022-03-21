Arsenal, Barcelona and Liverpool among clubs to 'accelerate their interest' in 22-year-old attacker: Reports

Arsenal, Barcelona and Liverpool have 'held serious conversations' about pushing to sign PSV Eindhoven attacker Cody Gakpo, according to The Athletic.

Gakpo has been in fine form for Dutch outfit PSV Eindhoven this season. The 22-year-old has scored 16 goals and provided 14 assists from 36 appearances across all competitions for the Eredivisie club.

The Netherlands international's performances for PSV Eindhoven have seen him attract transfer interest from several European clubs. Arsenal, Barcelona, Bayern Munich and Liverpool are among the clubs credited with an interest in the winger.

Gakpo was heavily linked with a move away from PSV Eindhoven in January. However, he remained with the club and put pen to paper on a new four-and-a-half-year deal.

The Dutch attacker does not have a release clause in his new contract with PSV Eindhoven. However, according to the aforementioned source, the Eredivisie outfit will not stand in his way if they receive a suitable offer in the summer.

The likes of Arsenal, Barcelona, Bayern Munich and Liverpool have thus been alerted to Gakpo's situation at PSV Eindhoven. As per the report, they have 'accelerated their interest' in the winger.

However, it is worth noting that none of Gakpo's suitors have opened talks with PSV Eindhoven yet. They could touch base with the Dutch club once they formalize their own plans and know the player's thoughts on a potential move.

According to the report, PSV Eindhoven have not set an asking price for Gakpo ahead of the summer. However, there are suggestions that they could sanction a move for the attacker for a fee in the region of €35 million to €50 million.

With several clubs, including Arsenal, Barcelona and Liverpool, in the mix for Gakpo, it remains to be seen where the future lies for him.

Arsenal, Barcelona and Liverpool target Cody Gakpo suffers injury setback

Cody Gakpo has been a regular starter for PSV Eindhoven this season, even captaining the side on several occasions. However, he suffered an injury setback in the club's recent UEFA Europa Conference League clash.

The Dutchman was forced off the pitch after being injured by a bad tackle during PSV Eindhoven's Europa Conference League Round of 16 tie with FC Copenhagen last week. Gakpo has thus been ruled out of the Netherlands' upcoming international friendlies against Denmark and Germany.

However, the 22-year-old is unlikely to be sidelined for too long. As per the report, his issue is said to be only a bruising of the bone.

