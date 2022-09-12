“Not looking great at the moment” – Journalist provides worrying update on Premier League clash between Chelsea and Liverpool 

Daily Mail journalist Mike Keegan has hinted that Chelsea's clash with Liverpool on Sunday, 18 2022 is looking unlikely to go ahead.

Premier League football was postponed this past weekend following the death of Queen Elizabeth II on September 8.

It was believed that a normal return to action for all Premier League clubs would ensue this coming weekend but that appears to not be the case.

Keegan did confirm that Chelsea's UEFA Champions League encounter with RB Salzburg at Stamford Bridge on September 14 would go ahead.

However, he is doubtful about the Blues facing Liverpool.

He wrote on his Twitter account:

"Chelsea v Salzburg to go ahead as planned. No word yet on Chelsea v Liverpool on Sunday but told it is not looking great at the moment."

There was debate over whether all English football was rightfully postponed following the sad loss of the Queen.

Fixture congestion has been a problem irrespective of the latest postponement of action.

There are worries about the players' fitness as we head towards the 2022 FIFA World Cup in November.

Chelsea and Liverpool need to return to form

Klopp's men have been disappointing

Both Premier League clubs are desperate to get back to winning ways and bounce back from the current dissaray they find themselves in,

European football is still taking place and the Stamford Bridge side will face Salzburg with a new manager at the helm.

Graham Potter has succeeded Thomas Tuchel following the German tactician's sacking by the Blues on September 7.

It followed a disappointing 1-0 defeat to Dinamo Zagreb in their Champions League opener.

The Blues have started their campaign with three wins, two draws and three defeats in seven fixtures.

That includes the shock 1-0 defeat in Zagreb, with Tuchel being dismissed following his 100th game in charge of the west London club.

Meanwhile, it would seem that Liverpool's encounter with Ajax on September 13 in Europe's elite club competition will also go ahead.

Jurgen Klopp's side suffered a huge setback last time out when they were thrashed 4-1 by Napoli at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium.

The Reds have kicked off the season with two wins, three draws and two defeats in seven games, including the Napoli defeat.

They currently sit seventh in the league table but have scored the-joint most goals with 15.

The performances of Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk and Jordan Henderson have been criticized.

