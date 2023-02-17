“Not to be messed with” - Rio Ferdinand says Manchester United star is on ‘new level’ after display against Barcelona

Marcus Rashford was on hand to secure the equalizer after Barcelona opened the scoring against Manchester United in their Europa League clash at Camp Nou on Thursday, 16 February. While the game ended as a 2-2 draw, Rashford's prolific scoring has garnered praise from numerous quarters, including United legend Rio Ferdinand.

The former Red Devils defender was so impressed by the thrilling 25-year-old striker, he took to his Twitter account after the equalizer to praise Rashford:

"Marcus Rashford is on smoke. He is on a new level, a level he hasn’t been at until now, a level of consistency he hasn’t been able to stay at until now. A fit, Focused, direct, confident, deadly & potent Rashford is not to be messed with!"

Since the World Cup, Marcus Rashford has arguably been the most impressive player in the world, delivering on the promise he always showed as a youngster.

He is on a new level, a level he hasn’t been at until now, a level of consistency he hasn’t been able to stay at until now.

Since Christmas, his performances under Erik ten Hag have been nothing short of extraordinary. He has scored 12 goals in the Premier League this season. He has also been prolific in other competitions, scoring four goals in the Europa League, one in the FA Cup and five in Carabao Cup matches.

He's only failed to score in three of his last 16 matches.



#UEL Marcus Rashford has now scored 22 goals across all competitions this season, equalling his best single-season tally in his senior club career.He's only failed to score in three of his last 16 matches. Marcus Rashford has now scored 22 goals across all competitions this season, equalling his best single-season tally in his senior club career.He's only failed to score in three of his last 16 matches. 👈 #UEL https://t.co/1JQj61q4zM

This completed an impressive run of form that saw him contribute a total of 29 goals in just 34 appearances. His form in the latter part of the season has been a major factor in Manchester United's run to the Carabao Cup final and has cemented his status as a homegrown talisman for the Red Devils.

Manchester United hold Barcelona to a draw at Camp Nou

The exhilarating match between Barcelona and Manchester United ended in a 2-2 draw, leaving fans on the edge of their seats. The level of energy and intensity exhibited by both teams was truly remarkable, even if they didn't score in the first half.

Barcelona opened the scoring through Marcos Alonso early in the 50th minute, but it was Marcus Rashford who provided the leveler two minutes later. An own goal from Jules Kounde in the 59th minute put the Red Devils ahead 2-1. It was left to Raphinha to provide a ruthless delivery into the area that curled its way into the net to level the score in the 76th minute.

Manchester United delivered an exceptional team performance, with moments where they looked as if they could secure a victory by a comfortable margin. The prospect of playing the next tie at Old Trafford will certainly fill them with confidence.

Barcelona, on the other hand, played in spurts in front of their home crowd, showing their brilliance in the dying moments of the game. Though they possess the talent to triumph away from home, it will not be an easy task against Erik ten Hag's side.

