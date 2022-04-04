"Not the same Messi as before" - Former Poland manager refers to PSG superstar as 'grandfather of the forest'

Lionel Messi has been dismissed as a 'grandfather of the forest' by former Poland coach Antoni Piechniczek.

Piechniczek was recently asked about the threat of the iconic 34-year-old forward. This was after his nation was drawn against Argentina in Group C of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Speaking to Polish outlet Natemat, the former technical director of the Polish national team stated:

“Let's be honest… Messi is now the “grandfather of the forest”

In a difficult-looking draw, Argentina and Poland were drawn against Saudi Arabia and World Cup regulars Mexico.

GOAL @goal Lionel Messi's teammates know he's on another level Lionel Messi's teammates know he's on another level 🇦🇷 https://t.co/ZrIumWSrJE

However, Piechniczek claims it would have been a much more interesting duel if the former Barcelona man was five or six years younger, stating:

"This is no longer the footballer that he was just a few years ago"

"He could be put on the bench" - Piechniczek on Messi at the 2022 World Cup

Piechniczek even went as far as to say that the number 10 may not even start for the South Americans in Qatar, adding:

"Seeing how he looks in the colors of Paris Saint-Germain, he is not the same Messi as before. It's possible that he could be put on the bench, given his current level. He can play a role like Zlatan Ibrahimovic with Sweden. He'll play the last 15-20 minutes, coming on as a substitute."

However, the 1982 World Cup winner did warn Poland not to take the Argentine for granted, saying:

"He could have a sensational tournament, I can't rule it out. There are always surprises. But seeing how he looks with PSG, he's not the same Messi as before."

Piechniczek is also confident of his nation's chances of progressing through to the next round, claiming:

"I think we can be optimistic about the fact that we have a chance to qualify for the next rounds."

The seven-time Ballor D'Or winner has achieved pretty much everything there is to do in the game, except lift the World Cup with Argentina.

At 34-years-old, this winter is almost certainly the forward's last chance in the tournament. However, many have considered his time at Paris Saint-Germain since his free transfer from Barcelona last summer to be a disappointment.

He has only scored three Ligue 1 goals in 19 games since his arrival. He was even booed by a section of his own fans following Les Parisiens' shambolic Champions League exit against Real Madrid in March.

Oddschanger @Oddschanger Cesc Fábregas on Messi being booed by PSG fans 🗣



"This is a calibre of player they have never seen before, in the club's history. You should be grateful he plays for you, he shouldn't be crushed. Messi will give you many joys next year; he is the greatest ever." Cesc Fábregas on Messi being booed by PSG fans 🗣 "This is a calibre of player they have never seen before, in the club's history. You should be grateful he plays for you, he shouldn't be crushed. Messi will give you many joys next year; he is the greatest ever." https://t.co/O62fM6uz3j

Edited by Aditya Singh