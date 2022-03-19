"Not much has changed" - Joe Cole predicts the winner of Champions League quarter-final tie between Chelsea and Real Madrid

Joe Cole has backed his former club Chelsea to beat Spanish giants Real Madrid in the quarter-finals of the Champions League. The two clubs have been pitted against each other following the draw held on Friday.

The former midfielder believes ''not much has changed'' since the two European heavyweights locked horns last season.

Chelsea met Real Madrid in the semi-finals of the Champions League last season. After a 1-1 draw in the first leg at the Santiago Bernabeu, the Blues beat Los Blancos 2-0 in the return leg to progress to the final. Thomas Tuchel's side then beat Manchester City 1-0 in the summit clash to be crowned European champions.

Speaking to BT Sport, Cole claimed that Chelsea would be happy with the draw. When asked if the Blues have been handed the most difficult opposition, the 40-year-old replied:

''No, no! Chelsea will be quite happy with that. They were comfortable against Madrid in the semi-final last year and not much has changed with the sides. I think all the English clubs will be happy to avoid each other. It could have been better for Chelsea, of course, but it could have been worse too.''

Further into the conversation, Cole added that nothing much has changed since last season when a young Chelsea team humbled 13-time European champions Real Madrid. The former England international explained:

''Last year, Real Madrid they looked like an ageing team against a young, vibrant Chelsea team. A year has past and not much has changed. I know Carlo Ancelotti has come in and they have quality, they’re Real Madrid, they will always be a threat. But I think the Blues will be reasonably happy with that.’'

Cole also feels that all three Premier League clubs would be happy with their respective draws. He predicted the Champions League final to be an all-English affair, saying.

‘They will all be delighted with the draw and I can see another all-English final as well.’

While Chelsea were drawn against Real Madrid, Liverpool and Manchester City will face Benfica and Atletico Madrid respectively.

Chelsea have fared well against Real Madrid in recent European fixtures

Chelsea are unbeaten in their last five matches against Real Madrid in European competitions. Carlo Ancelotti's team will look to break the jinx following their come-from-behind win over Paris Saint-Germain in the Round of 16.

The Spanish giants lost the first leg 1-0 in Paris before conceding another goal in the return leg to fall 2-0 behind on aggregate. But Karim Benzema's 17-minute hat-trick helped Los Blancos to a 3-1 win on the night and 3-2 on aggregate.

While the first-leg between Chelsea and Real Madrid will be played at Stamford Bridge on 6th April, Santiago Bernabeu will host the return leg six days later.

