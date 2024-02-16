"Not the Neymar I know", "Doesn't look fit" - Fans slam Brazilian star for being 'overweight' as he returns to Al-Hilal training after injury lay-off

Fans have been left shocked by Neymar's appearance after the Brazilian superstar returned to training after spending a lengthy spell on the sidelines.

The 32-year-old has been out of action since October after suffering a serious knee on international duty with Brazil. He's missed 19 games for Jorge Jesus' side and was unregistered to make space for January signing Renan Lodi.

However, he is edging towards full recovery and he was seen undergoing individual training at Al-Hilal's training facilities on Thursday (February 15). A clip released by X user @njdmarol showed the former Barcelona star working on his fitness.

Neymar won't be back in action this season due to being removed from the Saudi Pro League side's squad. But, he could be back for the summer for pre-season as the season concludes in May.

Brazil's all-time top scorer joined Al-Hilal from Paris Saint-Germain last summer in a €90 million deal. He managed one goal and three assists in five games across competitions before sustaining his ACL injury.

Fans will hope the Selecao star is back to his best once he does return. But, many think he'll need to work on his fitness as they slammed the former PSG attacker for looking 'overweight'.

One fan felt that the Brazilian looked unfamiliar:

"This is not the Neymar I know."

Another fan accused him of not being fit:

"Neymar doesn't look fit."

One fan echoed those sentiments:

"Say hello to overweight Neymar Junior."

Here's how fans on X (formerly Twitter) reacted to the Brazilian returning to individual training:

Neymar could be set to decide whether to return to Santos or join Lionel Messi's Inter Miami

The iconic duo could be reunited at Inter Miami.

The Al-Hilal star has shed light on conversations he's held with former Barca teammate Lionel Messi since leaving PSG. He claims that the Inter Miami superstar wants him to join the MLS outfit:

"I have spoken with Messi, he said that he wants me to come to Inter Miami."

Messi, 36, joined David Beckham's co-owned Herons last summer, leaving PSG and his former Brazilian teammate. The Argentine icon has flourished in the MLS, with 11 goals and five assists in 14 games across competitions.

The former Parisian star's future at Al-Hilal is somewhat uncertain despite having a year left to run on his contract. His injury-plagued this season has been a frustrating start to life in the Saudi Pro League.

Brazilian outfit Santos's president Marcelo Texeira claims the forward will complete his experience in Saudi before returning to Urbano Caldeira Stadium. He started his illustrious career with Santos before joining Barca in 2013 for €88 million.