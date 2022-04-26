"Not one of the other big clubs in Europe was chasing him" - Richard Keys risks wrath of Manchester United fans with 'Erik ten Months' comment

Former Sky Sports presenter Richard Keys has taken a dig at Manchester United by labeling incoming manager Erik ten Hag 'Erik ten Months'.

Manchester United brought an end to their hunt for a new manager by confirming Ten Hag's arrival last week. The Dutchman is scheduled to take over from interim manager Ralf Rangnick at the end of the season.

The Red Devils have had four permanent managers since Sir Alex Ferguson retired in 2013 in the shape of David Moyes, Louis van Gaal, Jose Mourinho and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. However, the Old Trafford outfit have continued to struggle for success, with none of those managers remaining in charge of the club for more than three years.

Manchester United are now hopeful that Ten Hag can bring glory days back to Old Trafford. Keys, though, is skeptical about the 52-year-old's abilities as there were no other big European clubs interested in him.

The BeIN Sports journalist has hit out at the Red Devils for rushing Ten Hag's appointment. He is also doubtful that the club will give the Dutch tactician more than ten months to prove his worth. Keys wrote on his blog:

"So now we know. Football’s worst kept secret is out. Erik ten Months is confirmed in the most uncomfortable hot-seat of all. I genuinely wish him well. I hope he gets beyond the 10 months or so that United coaches are generally given - a pattern set after the sacking of David Moyes."

"Ten Months might turn out to be a stroke of genius by football director John Murtough and Darren Fletcher - but I have to wonder - what was the rush to appoint him? Not one of the other big clubs in Europe was chasing him. Not one. So why did United dive in headlong now?"

While Keys is convinced that Manchester United will pull the plug on Ten Hag soon, it remains to be seen how long the Dutchman will remain in charge of the club.

Can Ten Hag bring glory days back to Manchester United?

Ten Hag has agreed to a three-year deal with Manchester United. There is also an option to extend the contract by another year which could see him stay at Old Trafford until the end of the 2025-2026 season.

The Red Devils are now expected to turn their attention towards strengthening their playing squad ahead of the 2022-23 campaign. With the likes of Paul Pogba expected to leave, it remains to be seen who Ten Hag intends to bring in over the summer.

Manchester United face the risk of missing out on UEFA Champions League football next season as they sit sixth in the Premier League. Ten Hag, though, will be expected to bring the title back to the club soon.

