“Not the only one, but nothing is advanced or concrete yet” – Fabrizio Romano claims Chelsea are ‘monitoring’ 28-year-old Premier League star ahead of potential transfer

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has confirmed on his Caught Offside briefing that Chelsea are monitoring Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford ahead of a potential transfer.

The Blues are in the market for a new shot-stopper following a foot injury he suffered in the side's 4-1 defeat to Brighton & Hove Albion on 29 October.

The Spaniard had made 11 appearances across competitions, keeping five clean sheets.

Alongside this, Graham Potter does not seem like much of a fan of Edouard Mendy.

The Senegalese was displaced by Kepa when Potter first took over, and he has made 11 appearances this season, conceding 15 goals.

Chelsea appear to be setting eyes on Everton's Pickford, 28, who will be part of the England squad at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The Toffees stopper has made 14 appearances, keeping three clean sheets with Everton this season.

Romano confirmed Potter's side's interest in Pickford, but noted that he is not the only goalkeeper on their shortlist:

“Jordan Pickford is one of the goalkeepers Chelsea are monitoring at the moment, not the only one but nothing is advanced or concrete yet."

He touched on Kepa and Mendy's situations at Stamford Bridge:

“For sure, they need to make a decision on Edouard Mendy and Kepa Arrizabalaga. I think they’re both very good goalkeepers but they need full confidence otherwise it makes no sense to continue.”

Chelsea have headed into the 2022 FIFA World Cup tournament break in disappointing fashion.

They sit eighth in the league and trail fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur by eight points with a game in hand.

Chelsea are interested in Aston Villa's Leon Bailey if Christian Pulisic leaves

Bailey has attracted the Blues

According to the Daily Mail, Chelsea are pondering a move for Villa winger Bailey, who has impressed at Villa Park this season.

The Jamaican forward has bagged four goals and two assists in 16 appearances across competitions.

He has been a standout performer for the Villains, who have endured a difficult campaign.

Bailey's pace and quick feet has been problematic for Premier League defenders.

None more so than Manchester United defenders in Villa's 3-1 win over the Red Devils on 6 November, where he was on the scoresheet.

The Blues are said to be weighing up a move for Bailey if they receive offers for Pulisic, who wants more game time.

The American has had a difficult spell at Stamford Bridge, making 18 appearances, five as a starter, scoring just one goal, and providing two assists.

