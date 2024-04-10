“Not a pen for me” - Arsenal legend makes bold admission on Bukayo Saka penalty shout vs Bayern Munich

Ian Wright doesn't believe Bukayo Saka should have gotten a penalty in the closing stages of Arsenal's first-leg Champions League quarter-final tie against Bayern Munich on Tuesday (April 9).

Saka, who opened the scoring in the 12th minute, had a brilliant goal-scoring opportunity in second-half stoppage time. However, he fell to the ground after a coming-together with Bayern goalkeeper Manuel Neuer.

The Arsenal faithful at the Emirates appealed for a penalty but referee Glenn Nyberg thought different. On second viewing, it can be argued that the England international instigated contact with his right foot.

Wright didn't believe it was enough to warrant a spot-kick, and the legendary former Arsenal striker took to his X (formerly Twitter) account to tweet:

"Not a pen for me. Work to do in Munich 💪🏾"

Serge Gnabry (18') and Harry Kane (32', P) scored for Bayern Munich in the first half to send them into the break with a 2-1 lead. Leandro Trossard leveled matters in the 76th minute to ensure his team walked away with something from the Emirates.

The away leg will be played at the Allianz Arena on Wednesday (April 17) as Arsenal look to make the Champions League semifinals for the first time in 15 years.

Thomas Tuchel unhappy with Bayern not getting penalty against Arsenal before Bukayo Saka incident

Bayern Munich had a pretty valid penalty shout of their own against Arsenal, and Thomas Tuchel believes the referee made a mistake by not pointing to the spot.

The incident happened when Bayern led 2-1 with 67 minutes on the clock. The referee blew for the goal kick to be taken, after which David Raya played a short pass to Gabriel Magalhaes inside the box.

The Brazilian centre-back, perhaps unaware that the whistle was blown, picked up the ball, placed it back on the ground, and played a pass back to Raya. Bayern protested, but to no avail.

Slamming Glenn Nyberg's decision, Tuchel told TNT Sports after the match (via GOAL):

"I think the referee did not have the courage to give a deserved penalty today in a bit of a crazy and awkward situation. He admitted on the pitch that he saw the situation and that [for a] quarter-final [the incident] is not enough for him to give a penalty, for a kid’s mistake. He admitted he saw the mistake the player made.

“It was a goal kick, the goalkeeper passed to a central defender and one touched the ball with the hand because he thought it was not in game. But it was in game and the referee admitted it was in game and was handball. Very frustrating."

Tuchel would know the added importance of Champions League success for his team this season. They are out of the DFB-Pokal and trail leaders Bayer Leverkusen by 16 points with six matches left in the Bundesliga season.

