"Not the same player as before" - Pundit explains why PSG superstar Lionel Messi has impressed him 

PSG superstar Lionel Messi has made a brilliant start in Ligue 1 this season. The 7-time Ballon d'Or winner has scored 3 goals and contributed 2 assists in just 3 league appearances so far.

The Argentine did not have the best of times in the 2021-22 season, managing to score only 6 league goals for PSG. However, playing in a more central position this season under new manager Christophe Galtier has helped Lionel Messi influence games and be decisive again.

Commenting on the 35-year-old's brilliant performances so far, French pundit Vincent Duluc, speaking to L'Equipe du Soir (via PSGTalk) said:

“What we saw of Lionel Messi last season was a little painful. It’s not because, at the end of the season, he redid the stats against everyone and it was reassuring.

“However, what we have been seeing for a month, all of a sudden, I say to myself: ‘Messi plays in Ligue 1, it is incredible that he plays in Ligue 1.’ Last season, there weren’t many times when I thought that to myself. There, we finally could see the player he is. So he’s not the same player as before; he has evolved, he has changed. But what a player.”

PSG and Lionel Messi will be hoping for UEFA Champions League glory this season

Under new manager Christophe Galtier, PSG look like a completely revitalized team. The superstar trio of Neymar Jr, Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi have all started the season in good form and are dovetailing well in the new 3-4-1-2 formation.

The French side have scored an incredible 17 goals in just 3 league games so far and the Ligue 1 title is already looking like a foregone conclusion. However, Messi and PSG will be judged by their performances in the UEFA Champions League.

Despite splashing the cash and winning multiple titles since Qatar Sports Investment (QSI) took over, the French giants have not managed to win Europe's most prestigious club competition.

Lionel Messi and co. will be looking to set the record straight and inspire PSG to their maiden Champions League win this season. The French giants were drawn into Group H of the Champions League where they will play against Juventus, Benfica and Maccabi Haifa.

