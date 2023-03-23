"Not a player you can rely on" - Jose Enrique believes Liverpool have a player who can only be useful if they aren't playing in Europe

Former Liverpool star Jose Enrique believes Reds midfielder Thiago Alcantara is not a reliable player as he is injury-prone and struggles to remain fit.

The retired Spaniard is cognizant of his fellow countryman's impressive talent. However, Enrique still insists that the midfielder can only perform when the Reds' schedule is not packed with any European competition that could hinder his fitness.

Anfield Watch @AnfieldWatch Thiago has missed 15 of Liverpool's 40 games this season through injury. Last term, he sat out 22 of 63 due to fitness concerns. And during his debut Reds campaign, he was absent for 20 of 51 matches. That's an availability rate of around 63%. Thiago has missed 15 of Liverpool's 40 games this season through injury. Last term, he sat out 22 of 63 due to fitness concerns. And during his debut Reds campaign, he was absent for 20 of 51 matches. That's an availability rate of around 63%. #lfc [liverpool echo] 📊 Thiago has missed 15 of Liverpool's 40 games this season through injury. Last term, he sat out 22 of 63 due to fitness concerns. And during his debut Reds campaign, he was absent for 20 of 51 matches. That's an availability rate of around 63%. #lfc [liverpool echo] https://t.co/6gpydMfob5

Enrique said on his YouTube channel (via The Boot Room):

“Thiago when he’s fit he is world class but Thiago is not a player you can rely on to play. He’s no Gini, he’s no Hendo in the past, he’s not this kind of player who is always available. He’s no good for us, it’s not worth it."

The Spaniard added:

"Thiago would be worth it I believe if next season we’re not playing in the Champions League or in Europe, then there’s a better chance to stay fit.”

Liverpool signed Alcantara in 2020 for £20 million from Bayern Munich. At the time, it seemed like a bargain for a talented midfielder who has had an illustrious career. The Spain international proved his worth in the Bundesliga with Bayern and with former outfit Barcelona in La Liga. He won multiple domestic titles and the Champions League with both clubs.

However, Alcantara's spell at Anfield has been riddled with injuries, and the Spaniard has struggled to remain fit this season as well. He missed a month of action at the start of the 2022-23 campaign due to a hamstring injury.

The Liverpool midfielder has been sidelined since last month due to problems with his hip flexor.

"They've got an ageing team" - Didi Hamann says Liverpool have to 'change pretty much the whole team' to regain form

Liverpool have had an underwhelming campaign in the Premier League this season under Jurgen Klopp. The Reds currently find themselves in sixth place in the standings, having spent the majority of the season outside the top six.

This is a stark contrast to the Liverpool side that were on the brink of winning a historic quadruple last season. Klopp's side, at this stage, are out of the Champions League after losing to Real Madrid in the Round of 16. They have their work cut out for them if they desire a top-four finish.

José enrique @Jesanchez3 Number of days missed due to injuries to players this season:



1st. Liverpool - 1656

2nd. Newcastle - 1620

3rd. Chelsea - 1541



18th. Arsenal 750

19th. Fulham - 733

20th. Man City 505



Liverpool have 3x as much as City



Newcastle show you that without them injuries they… Number of days missed due to injuries to players this season:1st. Liverpool - 16562nd. Newcastle - 16203rd. Chelsea - 154118th. Arsenal 75019th. Fulham - 73320th. Man City 505Liverpool have 3x as much as CityNewcastle show you that without them injuries they… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… 🚨Number of days missed due to injuries to players this season:1st. Liverpool - 16562nd. Newcastle - 16203rd. Chelsea - 1541 18th. Arsenal 75019th. Fulham - 73320th. Man City 505Liverpool have 3x as much as City 😳Newcastle show you that without them injuries they… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/vHNNnnS0cg

Liverpool legend Didi Hamann claims an entire revamp of the squad is required next season if the Reds want to compete at the highest level. The German told Best Gambling Sites:

“They've got an ageing team with players partly out of form. Whether they will come back to their top level, I do not know. It reminds me of the team when Klopp first came to the club when he said, we've got to turn from doubters to believers."

He added:

"It's a huge job either for this manager or for somebody else because I think you've got to change pretty much the whole team, and that's something which takes a couple of years at least. I don't think there's a quick fix now this summer, I wouldn't know where to start.”

Liverpool will next face Manchester City at the Etihad on 1 April after the international break.

