"Not Premier League quality", "Should start packing his bags" - Liverpool fans hit out at 'lazy' star player after 3-2 Brighton loss

Liverpool fans expressed their disappointment in defender Jarell Quansah after his performance in their defeat against Brighton & Hove Albion. The champions suffered a 3-2 defeat at the Amex Stadium in their penultimate game of the season, extending their winless run to three games.

With the title wrapped up for over two weeks, Arne Slot named a number of fringe players in the XI to face Brighton in their final away game of the season. The Dutch tactician brought the likes of Federico Chiesa, Harvey Elliott, and Kostas Tsimikas into the starting lineup for the game.

Academy graduate Quansah started in place of captain Virgil van Dijk, who was benched for the first time in the league this season. The 22-year-old Englishman struggled to impose himself at the back as the Reds wilted in the absence of their talismanic captain.

The Liverpool fans were disappointed with the performance of the young centre-back, and took to X to complain about his display in the game. A fan called the youngster lazy after watching him against Brighton.

"Quansah is lazy #LFC", they wrote.

Another fan pointed out that he is not good enough to feature in the Premier League and should be sold.

"Quansah needs binning immediately, he's not premier league quality", they wrote.

Another fan revealed that the centre-back is not Liverpool standard.

"Quansah is not good enough for Liverpool Football Club.", they posted.

A fan blamed Quansah for the goals conceded by the Reds.

"Quansah surely not good enough for us, he's been at fault for most of our goals", they complained.

Another fan said the defender is not good enough for the Championship, even.

"Quansah isnt even a Championship player", they posted.

A fan advised the defender to prepare to leave the club, as he is not good enough to serve as backup.

"Quansah should start packing his bags, he’s not fit to be a backup defender", they wrote.

Jarell Quansah featured for the second time in three games, having been left out against Arsenal last weekend. The centre-back made ten clearances, including four with his head, and won one of three ground duels. He also made three recoveries and an interception.

Liverpool suffer defeat at Brighton, extend winless run to three games

Liverpool were on the receiving end of another defeat at the Amex Stadium after losing 3-2 to Brighton & Hove Albion. The Reds have now lost as many games (two) in the last three matchdays as they did in 34 games prior to that.

The Reds went ahead through Harvey Elliott after just nine minutes, before Yasin Ayari equalised for the Seagulls in the 32nd minute. Arne Slot's side restored their advantage on the stroke of halftime through Dominik Szoboszlai, taking a slender 2-1 lead into the break.

Kaoru Mitoma came off the bench for the home side and scored four minutes later in the 69th minute to draw level again. The winner came from another substitute Jack Hinshelwood, who finished a cross from fellow substitute Matt O'Riley in the 85th minute to seal the win for his side.

