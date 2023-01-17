“Not what he was in previous seasons” - Gary Neville appears to claim Liverpool hero has declined 

Manchester United legend Gary Neville has claimed that Liverpool winger Mohamed Salah's form has dipped this season.

The Egyptian forward was the joint winner of the Premier League Golden Boot last season, with 23 goals. He has scored 17 goals and has provided six assists in 27 games across competitions this season.

While those numbers aren't bad, his performances haven't been at the standard they were last year. He has scored just seven league goals in 18 matches, with only one coming in Liverpool's previous four games.

Neville believes the forward's dip in form has also added to the struggles of Jurgen Klopp's side this season. On The Gary Neville Podcast, he said:

"Salah’s not what he was in previous seasons. Mane’s gone and the others are a little rugged and raw around the edges. There are things that you could argue are going against Jurgen Klopp, there’s no doubt."

Salah, 30, formed a lethal trio alongside Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino after joining Liverpool from AS Roma in 2017. He has scored 173 goals and provided 69 assists in 281 games for the club, helping them win numerous honors.

Squawka @Squawka Most goals scored for Liverpool in the club's 130-year history:



◎ 346 - Ian Rush

◎ 285 - Roger Hunt

◎ 241 - Gordon Hodgson

◎ 228 - Billy Liddell

◎ 186 - Steven Gerrard

◎ 183 - Robbie Fowler

◉ 173 - Mohamed Salah

◎ 172 - Kenny Dalglish



However, since Mane's move to Bayern Munich last summer, Liverpool's attack has looked incoherent. Luis Diaz and Diogo Jota's injuries haven't helped either.

The Reds are currently ninth in the Premier League table, 10 points behind fourth-placed Manchester United. Salah signed a new contract last summer and Liverpool will hope that he finds his form back soon if they are to finish in the top-four.

"It might be extra motivation" - Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp on Wolves' disallowed goal ahead of their FA Cup replay

The Reds will travel to the Molineux Stadium to face Wolverhampton Wanderers in a replay of their third-round FA Cup tie on January 17. Their previous meeting ended in a controversial 2-2 draw at Anfield on January 7. Wolves thought they had scored the winner late in the match, but it was chalked off for offside.

In a pre-match press conference, manager Jurgen Klopp was asked if he believes Julen Lopetegui's side will draw extra motivation from that controversial decision. He said:

"Of course, that's how cup competitions are. Maybe they still have the goal in mind, I'm not sure, but we have nothing to do with the goal. It's not that we said there was no goal but it might be extra motivation, I don't know. But they were good and it's a home game now."

He added:

"In these situations now, the easiest explanation is always to try to bring yourself in the position of the opponent the other way around – they come here. Yes, we would be on our toes, they will be on their toes. Completely normal."

The winner of this tie will face Brighton & Hove Albion in the fourth round.

