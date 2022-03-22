"Not quite been himself" - John Aldridge insists contract situation 'has affected' Liverpool star Mohamed Salah

Liverpool legend John Aldridge feels Mohamed Salah has not been at his best recently amidst his contract standoff with the Reds.

Salah has been in fine form for Jurgen Klopp's side this season. He has scored 28 goals and provided 10 assists from 36 appearances across all competitions for the club so far.

Only two players in Premier League history have reached 20 goals and 10 assists more than once: Thierry Henry and Mohamed Salah

However, there are serious doubts about the Egypt international's future at Anfield. Salah has his contract with the Merseyside-based club expiring at the end of next season and is yet to agree to a new deal. Talks over a fresh contract have also not proved successful yet.

Aldridge has now insisted that the contract situation has been playing on the forward's mind recently. The Anfield great believes the Reds will want to put the issue to bed at least until the end of the campaign. He wrote in his column for The Echo:

"I think Mohamed Salah’s contract situation has affected him over the last few games. He’s not quite been himself. I hope I’m wrong but I do think it is affecting him in some way. Hopefully the situation can be resolved so it doesn't play on his mind - which it can."

"That’s the last thing Liverpool need with big games coming up, but it is what it is. I’m sure the manager will want to put it to bed until the end of the season but it’s easier said than done."

Salah has only found the back of the net once in the Reds' four matches across all competitions this month. The Merseyside outfit will be hoping to have the Egyptian firing on all cylinders as they enter the business end of the season.

Fabrizio Romano provides update on Liverpool star Mohamed Salah's contract situation

Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano recently provided a detailed insight into Mohamed Salah's contract situation at Anfield. He revealed that the player has rejected the Reds' last offer. He said:

"The last meeting between Liverpool and Mo Salah's agents was in December. Now there's not even talks from Mo Salah side and Liverpool side. They have no agreement on the contract proposal. The contract proposal has been on the table since December and has been turned down by Mo Salah. It is important to say, Mo Salah loves the team, loves the city, loves the manager, loves the club, loves the fans, so everything is perfect between Mo Salah and Liverpool."

Mo Salah's currently not planning for La Liga move. He's not desperate to leave this summer - his contract expires in June 2023 when he could leave on a free, Mo's only focused on Liverpool as of today.

As Salah edges towards the final year of his contract with the Reds, it remains to be seen where the future lies for him.

