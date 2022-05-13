“Not quite as strong as others “ – Pat Nevin identifies 2 Liverpool players that Chelsea must target to win FA Cup final

Liverpool and Chelsea will face each other in yet another final this season as the two sides prepare to go head-to-head for the FA Cup tomorrow. Ahead of the encounter, former Blues forward Pat Nevin has identified two 'weak' points in Jurgen Klopp's team that Thomas Tuchel's men can exploit.

According to the Scotsman, Chelsea need to target Liverpool's flying wing-backs - Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andrew Robertson - and try to exploit the spaces they leave behind when they move forward to attack. He told the club's website:

“The other area where there may just be - if not exactly a weakness - an area not quite as strong as others, comes from one of Liverpool’s great strengths. Trent Alexander-Arnold, just like Andy Robertson, loves to get forward from full-back to deliver incredibly high-quality crosses."

Trent Alexandre-Arnold and Andrew Robertson are two deadly weapons in Liverpool's lineup, with their bursting runs down the flanks and incredible crosses into the box.

However, their commitment up front sometimes leaves lapses behind in defense, which a number of teams have exploited to punish the Reds already this season.

Even though Chelsea would stand to benefit if they attempt to target this weakness, Pat Nevin acknowledges that it wouldn't be a ride in the park for the Blues. He said:

"These have to be countered but it is easier said than done as their combined 25 Premier League assists this season shows. Only Mohamed Salah has provided more assists in the league than those two, which is incredible but also not uncommon for the flying full-backs."

"It does however leave a gap in behind both players on the break. Van Dijk covers Robertson brilliantly on the left, reading the play like a latter-day Alan Hansen but they are not always so diligent behind Alexander-Arnold. There have been games when players have found plenty of space in that precise area and the Blues will have to use it again at Wembley.”

How Liverpool and Chelsea have fared against each other this season

Jurgen Klopp's men came out on top the last time the two clubs met this season

The two clubs have faced each other twice in the Premier League this season, with neither side taking all three points on both occasions. Their first meeting, which came in August last year, ended with a 1-1 scoreline while their second meeting produced a 2-2 scoreline shortly after the turn of the year.

They also met in the EFL Cup final in February, playing out a 1-1 draw in 90 minutes before the Reds went ahead to win via a shoot-out. It will be interesting to see who comes out on top when they clash in the FA Cup final at Wembley Stadium tomorrow (May 14).

