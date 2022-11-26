“Not ready for this level of football”, “Looks uncomfortable with the role” – Fans label 21-year-old Netherlands star as ‘fraud’ after poor display in FIFA World Cup draw with Ecuador

Netherlands fans were not happy with Ajax defender Jurrien Timber's performance during the 1-1 draw against Ecuador in the FIFA World Cup.

Timber had a mediocre performance against Ecuador. Timber's performance was rated only 6.6 by Sofascore. He made five clearances during the game. Timber also won three out of the 11 duels.

Timber lost possession 11 times and committed six fouls. He completed 53 of his 61 attempted passes and delivered four successful long balls out of seven.

Fans were not happy with his performance and slandered him on Twitter. Here are some of the best reactions across Twitter after the Netherlands' FIFA World Cup draw against Ecuador:

fcbkimmich @w4nner7489 Timber not Ready for this level of football Timber not Ready for this level of football

℗☃︎☻🛵📿 @Biniciouss They hyped timber for him to be worse than de ligt They hyped timber for him to be worse than de ligt https://t.co/Un6dgajsiU

Rick @RickFCB_ twitter.com/TheEuropeanLad… 𝐀𝐅𝐂 𝐀𝐉𝐀𝐗 💎 @TheEuropeanLad Nobody to blame except ourselves. Nobody to blame except ourselves. He blames “ourselves” and not Timber who was obviously at fault… but if that was De Ligt tho he’d not shut up about it He blames “ourselves” and not Timber who was obviously at fault… but if that was De Ligt tho he’d not shut up about it💀 twitter.com/TheEuropeanLad…

Cherry 🇳🇱 @cherry_lfc This manager is so ass starting npc players like bergwijn over depay



This mf timber should never play ft This manager is so ass starting npc players like bergwijn over depay This mf timber should never play ft https://t.co/OpvFSMo49K

𝟔 𝐔𝐂𝐋 | 𝕭𝖆𝖞𝖊𝖗𝖓 @BMmydna De Ligt looked lost and still kept a cleen sheet for the Netherlands.



It just shows the levels between him and Timber... De Ligt looked lost and still kept a cleen sheet for the Netherlands.It just shows the levels between him and Timber...

-🇲🇽 @BC240403 Timber looks uncomfortable with the role he's been given. Timber looks uncomfortable with the role he's been given.

Nick 🌐🥳 @_nick_lynx_ Kev 🇳🇱 @Kev2000_NL @TheEuropeanLad True but where is the heavy criticism for Timber? He was to blame there for 90% he loses the ball and his position is wide open. Looks like he isnt ready for a WC. Even De Ligt had a way better performance and he was bad. @TheEuropeanLad True but where is the heavy criticism for Timber? He was to blame there for 90% he loses the ball and his position is wide open. Looks like he isnt ready for a WC. Even De Ligt had a way better performance and he was bad. Why am I not even surprised. Timber is a fraud twitter.com/kev2000_nl/sta… Why am I not even surprised. Timber is a fraud twitter.com/kev2000_nl/sta…

Timber has made 21 appearances for his club side Ajax so far this season, starting all of them. He has also made 11 appearances for the Dutch national team in his career.

Netherlands manager Louis van Gaal urged his team to focus on football ahead of the clash against Ecuador

Netherlands v Ecuador: Group A - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

Netherlands manager Louis van Gaal urged his team to shift their focus back to football from issues off the field ahead of the clash against Ecuador. Speaking to the media ahead of the game, Van Gaal said (via India Today):

"We put a full stop after all the political issues past Thursday. We have this purpose and we're not going to have that tarnished by the actions of FIFA or whichever other organisation. But I've already responded ... I think that's enough."

Denzel Dumfries also said that the team have paid enough attention to the debate regarding the One Love armband and that it is time to shift its concentration to the task on the field. He said:

"We paid a lot of attention to this (OneLove), Over the past few weeks, we've really talked about it a lot. But we came to Qatar to play to play football. That's what we're focusing on. We've said what we need to say, and from now on we need to concentrate on playing football."

Van Gaal acknowledged Ecuador's quality as a team, saying:

"It (Ecuador) is a stable team, They're physically strong with very clever players, shrewd players, which is why I believe that they are tougher than Senegal."

The Dutch will be back in action against Qatar on November 29 for the final group game.

