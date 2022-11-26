“Not ready for this level of football”, “Looks uncomfortable with the role” – Fans label 21-year-old Netherlands star as ‘fraud’ after poor display in FIFA World Cup draw with Ecuador

Netherlands fans were not happy with Ajax defender Jurrien Timber's performance during the 1-1 draw against Ecuador in the FIFA World Cup.
Timber had a mediocre performance against Ecuador. Timber's performance was rated only 6.6 by Sofascore. He made five clearances during the game. Timber also won three out of the 11 duels.
Timber lost possession 11 times and committed six fouls. He completed 53 of his 61 attempted passes and delivered four successful long balls out of seven.
Fans were not happy with his performance and slandered him on Twitter. Here are some of the best reactions across Twitter after the Netherlands' FIFA World Cup draw against Ecuador:
Timber has made 21 appearances for his club side Ajax so far this season, starting all of them. He has also made 11 appearances for the Dutch national team in his career.
Netherlands manager Louis van Gaal urged his team to focus on football ahead of the clash against Ecuador
Netherlands manager Louis van Gaal urged his team to shift their focus back to football from issues off the field ahead of the clash against Ecuador. Speaking to the media ahead of the game, Van Gaal said (via India Today):
"We put a full stop after all the political issues past Thursday. We have this purpose and we're not going to have that tarnished by the actions of FIFA or whichever other organisation. But I've already responded ... I think that's enough."
Denzel Dumfries also said that the team have paid enough attention to the debate regarding the One Love armband and that it is time to shift its concentration to the task on the field. He said:
"We paid a lot of attention to this (OneLove), Over the past few weeks, we've really talked about it a lot. But we came to Qatar to play to play football. That's what we're focusing on. We've said what we need to say, and from now on we need to concentrate on playing football."
Van Gaal acknowledged Ecuador's quality as a team, saying:
"It (Ecuador) is a stable team, They're physically strong with very clever players, shrewd players, which is why I believe that they are tougher than Senegal."
The Dutch will be back in action against Qatar on November 29 for the final group game.
