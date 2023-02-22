"Not the right call" – Former Manchester United star urges club to sign Chelsea target instead of Mason Mount

Former Manchester United striker Louis Saha has urged his former club to rope in Borussia Monchengladbach forward Marcus Thuram instead of Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount.

Thuram, 25, has been a crucial first-team starter for Die Fohlen since arriving from Guingamp for around £10 million in the summer of 2019. Operating primarily as a centre-forward or as a left inside-forward, he has scored 42 goals and laid out 26 assists in 124 games for his club.

A versatile attacker blessed with pace and directness, Thuram turned heads during the 2022 FIFA World Cup final with a brilliant cameo for France. Subsequently, he was linked with a cut-price deal with a host of clubs like Chelsea, Manchester United and Barcelona last month.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #transfers



Thuram has proposals from England, Italy and Spain after Chelsea interest in January. Gladbach director Virkus confirms that Marcus Thuram will leave on a free: “We have to accept that there are bigger clubs where Marcus might go”, told Sport1Thuram has proposals from England, Italy and Spain after Chelsea interest in January. Gladbach director Virkus confirms that Marcus Thuram will leave on a free: “We have to accept that there are bigger clubs where Marcus might go”, told Sport1 🚨🇫🇷 #transfersThuram has proposals from England, Italy and Spain after Chelsea interest in January. https://t.co/7UhBQRcpKb

Speaking to Lord Ping, Saha advised Manchester United to steer clear of Mount, who has emerged as a contract rebel at Chelsea. He said:

"Mason Mount can fit in at any team, but I don't think he's had a great year at Chelsea and I'm not sure why he'd be linked more than he was before seeing as he was on fire last year. I don't think he should move to Manchester United as he hasn't been playing well.

"I think these rumors are coming from agents and I'm not going to blame the media, but signing Mount is not the right call at the moment."

Backing the Red Devils to sign Thuram this summer, Saha continued:

"Marcus Thuram is a terrific player, lots of energy, confidence, doesn't think twice. He's a dedicated player and the type of player that gives you guarantees with goals and assists.

"It's not just because he's a French lad, I really like his mentality and he had a little issue last year but bounced back brilliantly to get into the World Cup. This guy is skillful and tactically aware, he'd be a great player for United."

So far, the Chelsea and Manchester United target has scored 14 goals and laid out four assists in 22 matches in the ongoing 2022-23 season.

Manchester United and Chelsea-linked star addresses recent speculations on his future

Speaking to ESPN, Napoli star Victor Osimhen expressed his opinion on being linked with Manchester United and Chelsea. Elaborating that his focus right now is on his current club, he said:

"When you are doing so well, top clubs around the world are watching, mostly in the top five European leagues. And to be able to attract interest from these top clubs shows that I am doing great and it gives me the motivation to do even more for myself and my team. But I am focused on Napoli right now and they have the final say."

Osimhen, 24, has helped Napoli sit at the top of the Serie A standings this season, registering 18 goals and four assists in 19 league games.

Poll : 0 votes