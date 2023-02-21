"Not the right call at the moment" - Manchester United urged to snub move for Chelsea player 'that hasn't been playing well'

Former France international Louis Saha has urged Manchester United to sign Borussia Mönchengladbach's Marcus Thuram over Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount.

Erik ten Hag and Co. have been in sensational form ever since the World Cup and are currently third in the Premier League with 49 points. Led by the in-form Marcus Rashford up front, the Red Devils look set to qualify for the UEFA Champions League again.

This hasn't stopped Manchester United from planning their summer transfer window acquisitions. Erik ten Hag is expected to recruit the best attacking talent available to add depth to his squad. One option that has emerged is Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount.

The England international has struggled for form this season, providing only six goal contributions in 31 appearances in all competitions. Moreover, his starting place in the team is no longer solidified as Chelsea find themselves languishing in 10th.

Reports suggest that Manchester United may look to sign Mason Mount should he fail to sign a new contract with Chelsea. However, Louis Saha believes that he isn't the right option for the Red Devils. He told Lord Ping:

“Mason Mount can fit in at any team but I don’t think he’s had a great year at Chelsea and I’m not sure why he’d be linked more than he was before seeing as he was on fire last year. I don’t think he should move to United as he hasn’t been playing well."

"I think these rumors are coming from agents and I’m not going to blame the media but moving for Mount is not the right call at the moment.”

Saha has urged pushed for United to go for Marcus Thuram, who is approaching free agency this summer:

“Marcus Thuram is a terrific lad and a terrific player. Lots of energy, confidence, doesn’t think twice. He’s a dedicated player and the type of player that gives you guarantees with goals and assists."

He added:

"It’s not just because he’s a French lad, I really like the mentality of the player and he had a little issue last year but bounced back brilliantly to get into the World Cup. This guy is skillful and aware tactically, he’d be a great player for United.”

Thuram has been in exceptional form this season, scoring 14 goals and providing four assists for Bundesliga side Borussia Mönchengladbach. He can play both as a central forward and a left winger.

Manchester United Erik ten Hag considered signing Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount last year - Reports

With reports suggesting that Manchester United could attempt to sign Mount this summer, it's worth remembering that Ten Hag considered signing the Blues midfielder last year.

As per a report in The Sun from June last year, the Dutchman was keeping a close eye on Mount's contract situation after his contract talks had stalled with Chelsea. The attacker had an impressive 2021-22 season, scoring 13 goals and providing 16 assists in 53 appearances.

Ten Hag has admired Mount since the midfielder's days at Vitesse in the Netherlands during the 2017-18 campaign. With contract talks between the midfielder and the Blues stalling again this season, the Dutch boss may get another opportunity to sign Mount.

