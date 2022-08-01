“Not for sale” – Chelsea handed blow as manager confirms stance on defender linked with Stamford Bridge transfer

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has reported that Leicester City boss Brendan Rodgers intends to keep Chelsea target Wesley Fofana at the club.

The Athletic's David Ornstein reported on Sunday (July 31) that the Blues were working on deals for Fofana and Inter Milan defender Denzel Dumfries. However, Leicester seem keen to keep the former at the King Power Stadium for next season.

Romano recently tweeted:

“Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers tells @owynnpa that Wesley Fofana is 'not for sale,' very clear on club position - same as the board.”

He added, however, that Chelsea will continue to try to sign Fofana:

“Chelsea have still no intention to give up and will try to negotiate again next week on Fofana/ [Josko] Gvardiol, both really difficult.”

The Leicester centre-back notably missed most of last season due to a fractured fibula. Fofana made just 12 appearances across the Premier League and UEFA Europa Conference League, with the Foxes largely struggling without the 21-year-old.

Since arriving from AS Saint-Etienne in the summer of 2020, Fofana has played 50 times for Rodgers' side, recording one goal and one assist. The Frenchman, whose current deal with Leicester runs until 2027, has lifted the FA Cup during his time with the club.

Chelsea continue to be linked with defenders this summer

Chelsea notably lost Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen to free transfers this summer. Thiago Silva's deal at Stamford Bridge is set to end next summer while Cesar Azpilicueta has repeatedly been linked with a move to Barcelona.

They moved swiftly to sign Kalidou Koulibaly from S.S.C Napoli but still seem to be in the market for defensive reinforcements.

Romano's tweet indicated that the Blues want to sign Fofana or Josko Gvardiol, while Ornstein reported that they have a firm interest in Dumfries. They were previously linked with moves for Presnel Kimpembe, Nordi Mukiele, Nathan Ake and Matthijs de Ligt as well. However, none of those have materialized.

The Blues will likely look to sign at least one more defender before the transfer window shuts at the end of this month. However, it remains to be seen if they can do so before their first official game of next season.

Tuchel's men will open their 2022-23 campaign with their Premier League opener against Everton on August 6 at Goodison Park.

