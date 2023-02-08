"Not for sale!" – Manchester United dealt massive transfer blow as club president issues hands-off warning over £134 million-rated striker

Napoli president Aurelio de Laurentiis has asserted that Manchester United target Victor Osimhen is not up for sale at any transfer fee.

Osimhen, 24, has established himself as one of the top strikers in the Serie A since arriving from Lille in a deal worth up to £71 million in the summer of 2020. So far, he has scored 45 goals and contributed 13 assists in 83 appearances across all competitions for the Italian side.

A mobile attacker blessed with pace and finishing, Osimhen has been on top of the Red Devils' wishlist since the start of the summer transfer window. Despite this, he decided to remain at the Partenopei and has been crucial to their Serie A title push in the ongoing 2022-23 season.

GOAL @goal Victor Osimhen has been unstoppable this season Victor Osimhen has been unstoppable this season 😤 https://t.co/IOOSbCgGa6

Speaking to Sport Bild, De Laurentiis delivered a huge transfer blow to Manchester United's ambitions of roping in Osimhen. He elaborated:

"I can tell you that Osimhen is not for sale. Our players are in demand, but I don't have to sell anyone. We don't have any debts."

However, earlier this week, Il Mattino reported that Napoli are prepared to consider offers in the region of £134 million for Osimhen's services. While Erik ten Hag's side are interested in the former Wolfsburg man, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are also believed to be in the transfer race as well.

Osimhen, who has a contract until June 2025 at the Luciano Spalletti-coached side, is currently in explosive form this season. He has helped the club register a 13-point lead atop the Serie A standings with his 16 goals and four assists in just 17 league appearances so far.

Manchester United are in need of a striker after Cristiano Ronaldo had his contract terminated on a mutual agreement earlier in November.

433 @433 Cristiano Ronaldo: 256 cm

Victor Osimhen: 258 cm



's all-time jumping record has been broken Cristiano Ronaldo: 256 cmVictor Osimhen: 258 cm @SerieA 's all-time jumping record has been broken ✈️ Cristiano Ronaldo: 256 cm✈️ Victor Osimhen: 258 cm@SerieA's all-time jumping record has been broken ✅ https://t.co/Qf7C8iU3tD

Manchester United target Victor Osimhen voices opinion on potential future transfer

Earlier in December, Napoli ace Victor Osimhen claimed that he would be open to a permanent move in the upcoming summer. However, he stated that his focus is on helping Napoli this term. He told Il Mattino:

"It's one of the best clubs in Europe and I want to win here. The future is this moment, try to win something relevant in Italy. It's hard to think about something better than Napoli, one of the best clubs. Right now, I am only focused on this season because we haven't done anything yet. We must win something and then we'll see."

Apart from Manchester United and PSG, Chelsea are also interested in securing Osimhen's signature in the future, according to Mirror.

Poll : 0 votes