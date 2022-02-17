"Not a step wrong tonight" - Pat Nevin heaps praise on Liverpool star for 'excellent' display against Inter Milan

Former Premier League midfielder Pat Nevin has lauded Liverpool defender Ibrahima Konate for his performance against Inter Milan on Wednesday. Nevin said that the Frenchman was 'excellent' against Simone Inzaghi's side in the Reds' Champions League Round of 16 first-leg clash.

Liverpool headed into their game against Inter Milan on the back of six wins in as many games during the group stage of the competition this season. They have now added to that tally, having scored 18 times and conceding just six. Jurgen Klopp's side were on the front foot for most the game, but only took the lead in the 75th minute through Roberto Firmino.

Mohamed Salah doubled Liverpool's lead eight minutes later. Meanwhile, Virgil van Dijk and Ibrahima Konate produced impressive defensive display, helping the Reds maintain a clean sheet on the night. Pat Nevin, though, singled out Ibrahima Konate, heaping praise on the former RB Leipzig star.

"I thought Konate was excellent. Power, physique, Not a step wrong tonight," Nevin told BBC Radio 5 Live as per hitc.

Konate joined Liverpool from RB Leipzig last summer, after the Reds triggered his £36 million release clause with the Bundesliga side. The 22-year-old is yet to become a regular starter at the Reds, as he is facing competition from Joel Matip. Nevertheless, Konate has made 15 appearances for the Reds across competitions this season.

Liverpool are having a strong season

Liverpool are one of the top favourites to win the UEFA Champions League this season, thanks to their impressive performances in the group stage and against Inter Milan on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, in the Premier League, the Reds trail league leaders Manchester City by nine points, albeit with a game in hand. Liverpool are unlikely to catch Pep Guardiola's side in the Premier League, given the Cityzens' incredible form. So the Reds could give more importance to the Champions League this season.

Liverpool's 2-0 victory away at Inter Milan puts them in the driving seat before the second leg against the Serie A giants on March 8. Meanwhile, the Reds are also alive in the FA Cup and the Carabao Cup.

