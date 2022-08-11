“Not sure why he is not in the conversation for Manchester United or Chelsea” – Simon Jordan can’t believe Premier League giants haven’t launched move for 24-year-old striker 

Former Crystal Palace chairperson Simon Jordan has asked Manchester United and Chelsea to sign AS Roma striker Tammy Abraham to bolster their attacking capabilities in the new season. Jordan said he found it difficult to believe that the two clubs had not approached the 24-year-old English striker despite his success in Serie A last season.

Jordan asked Tuchel to break the bank for his former striker Tammy Abraham, who joined AS Roma in 2021 on a five-year deal worth £34 million. Abraham scored 27 goals and provided five assists in the 53 matches that he has played for AS Roma across different competitions. The English striker also helped the club lift the UEFA Conference League title last season.

Speaking exclusively to Talksport, Jordan suggested that Tuchel and Red Devils boss Erik ten Hag should approach Abraham over a potential deal as soon as possible. He said:

“Both Chelsea and Manchester United need centre forwards, Abraham has scored 17 or 18 goals for Roma [in Seria A] last year, I am not sure why he is not in the conversation for Manchester United or Chelsea.''

Jordan believes Abraham will be much more effective than new signing Raheem Sterling in front of goal. He added:

“Even sides that clearly have a need for a certain type of player, because I don’t think Raheem Sterling is going to be the answer for Chelsea from a focal point."

The Blues signed the former Manchester City striker this summer for £47.5 million after Pep Guardiola landed Erling Haaland at the Etihad Stadium. Romelu Lukaku has been loaned back to play for Inter Milan while Timo Werner was sold to RB Leipzig.

This leaves Tuchel with very few options in the attacking setup. The German is thus planning to bring in a few replacements before the end of the summer transfer window.

Meanwhile, United are also struggling to score goals despite having Cristiano Ronaldo in the team.

Among the other attacking options, Anthony Martial has sustained an injury ahead of the season while Marcus Rashford does not look to be in good touch. Ronaldo's uncertainty at the club adds problems to the already shaky attacking setup at Old Trafford.

Jordan believes the Red Devils should have approached Abraham by now as he would have provided them with proven attacking capabilities.

Chelsea willing to pay Frenkie de Jong's deferred salary at Barcelona in a bid to sign him this summer

According to Sport Bible, Chelsea are willing to pay Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong's transfer fee along with his deferred wages to have him at Stamford Bridge this summer. As per the aforementioned source, Barca owe De Jong £17 million in deferred wages.

However, they will not make a move unless the Dutchman gives the green light to the transfer.

De Jong was United's primary target in the summer transfer window following the announcement of Ten Hag as the new manager at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils, however, have failed to make a breakthrough and sign the dynamic midfielder despite Barcelona's efforts to offload the player this season.

The Blues are currently looking for new options in the middle of the park, with N’Golo Kante and Jorginho's contracts expiring at the end of the season.

