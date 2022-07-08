"Not sure I would have coped" - Paul Scholes unhappy with new rules set by Ten Hag at Manchester United 

Manchester United legend Paul Scholes has taken a dig at the rules new boss Erik ten Hag has reportedly implemented for his squad.

The former Ajax boss knows that a mammoth task awaits him at Manchester United. To prepare his squad to play at an elite level, he has established some strict rules as per the Mirror.

The idea is to create a conducive environment and disciplined culture where they can flourish and succeed together. However, former Manchester United midfielder Scholes has expressed his disagreement with a few of these interesting guidelines.

The new Manchester United boss wants the same set of chefs to prepare food for the whole squad. He has banned players from hiring personal cooking staff. The UK outlet reported that fish and vegetables will feature a lot more on the Red Devils' menu on the Dutchman's orders.

Another major rule that he has brought in is that players must run whatever issues they have with the club or the squad personally. They need to do this through Ten Hag rather than addressing these via their agents.

Scholes, a 11-time Premier League winner with Manchester United, posted an article talking about these rules on his Instagram story.

The caption on the story read:

"Not sure I would’ve coped without my personal chef and no agent to moan to."

It is fair to assume that many Red Devils players will be echoing the same thought as the 'ginger prince'. Although Scholes only minds these two rules, the squad will have to follow a few more. Any Manchester United player who is found guilty of leaking dressing room conversations or information will be exiled from the squad by Ten Hag.

This was one of the issues the Old Trafford outfit had to deal with on a few occasions under interim manager Ralf Rangnick last season. Additionally, the former Ajax manager has prohibited his players from consuming alcohol during matchweeks. He has also ordered monthly BMI (body mass index) tests.

It will be interesting to see whether these strict rules bear any fruit for the Red Devils and help them get back into the Premier League top four.

Cristiano Ronaldo will miss Manchester United's pre-season tour

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner's future at Old Trafford is reportedly up in the air and it feels like he will leave after just12 months of his romantic return. Ronaldo has added more fuel to the fire of speculation around his exit after missing pre-season training at Carrington.

However, he is now set to miss the Red Devils' two-and-a-half week tour of Thailand and Australia as well. The Mirror reported that Erik ten Hag's squad will fly on July 8 for their tour without Cristiano Ronaldo. The Portuguese ace has been in Lisbon, citing 'family reasons' as his excuse.

