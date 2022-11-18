"Not sure Ten Hag is going to come through this with flying colors" – Ex-Manchester United striker warns Red Devils' boss about Cristiano Ronaldo treatment

Former Manchester United striker Alan Brazil has claimed that Red Devils head coach Erik ten Hag will end up regretting his treatment of wantaway superstar Cristiano Ronaldo.

Ronaldo, 37, has been the talk of the town since before the start of the ongoing 2022-23 season due to his desire to leave the Red Devils. After failing to force his way out earlier this summer, the Portuguese has been demoted to the bench in the Premier League under Ten Hag.

Speaking on Piers Morgan Uncensored (via ESPN), Ronaldo hit out at Ten Hag as well as his current club for alienating him. He said:

"I don't have respect for him because he doesn't show respect for me. If you don't have respect for me, I'm never gonna have respect for you. Manchester United tried to force me out. Not only the manager but the other two or three guys who are around the club [at the senior executive level]. I felt betrayed."

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #MUFC



"Not allowed for me, a coach to put me in three minutes in a game. Sorry, I'm not that kind of player". Cristiano Ronaldo: "It's something that I regret to leave from the stadium vs Tottenham — but in the same way I felt provoked by Erik ten Hag", tells @piersmorgan "Not allowed for me, a coach to put me in three minutes in a game. Sorry, I'm not that kind of player". Cristiano Ronaldo: "It's something that I regret to leave from the stadium vs Tottenham — but in the same way I felt provoked by Erik ten Hag", tells @piersmorgan. 🚨🔴 #MUFC"Not allowed for me, a coach to put me in three minutes in a game. Sorry, I'm not that kind of player". https://t.co/flxiQkaRVJ

Speaking to talkSPORT, Brazil asserted that Ten Hag is to blame for deliberately attempting to upset the Portuguese striker. He said:

"I think this is Ten Hag. He privately, in my opinion, [has tried to upset Ronaldo]. I think he wants him bang out the door and 'I'll show him who's boss.' I'm not sure Ten Hag is going to come through this with flying colors. At the end of the season, I'm not sure he's going to be with a big cigar and saying, 'I told you so.'"

Meanwhile, Manchester United are currently considering the future of the five-time Ballon d'Or winner at Old Trafford. As per The Telegraph, the club are prepared to terminate his remaining six-month contract.

Ronaldo, who joined the Red Devils from Juventus for £13 million last summer, has started just four Premier League matches this season. He has scored three goals and laid out two assists in 16 appearances across all competitions for the Old Trafford outfit so far.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #MUFC



“They always tried to progress even in terms of training, nutrition & how to recover from games. Man United is behind clubs like those”. Cristiano Ronaldo: “Manchester Utd made zero progress. Real Madrid and Juventus followed recent technologies, infrastructures”.“They always tried to progress even in terms of training, nutrition & how to recover from games. Man United is behind clubs like those”. Cristiano Ronaldo: “Manchester Utd made zero progress. Real Madrid and Juventus followed recent technologies, infrastructures”. 🚨🔴 #MUFC“They always tried to progress even in terms of training, nutrition & how to recover from games. Man United is behind clubs like those”. https://t.co/laqxOopZu6

Fabrizio Romano rules out one suitor for Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo

In his column for Caught Offside, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano claimed that Bayern Munich are not interested in signing Manchester United striker Cristiano Ronaldo. He wrote:

"There were rumors of a secret meeting between Jorge Mendes and Bayern Munich directors. Bayern sources deny any meeting – this has been the position for some time. They are happy with their attacking options, having signed Sadio Mane in the summer."

Romano insisted that the 2016 UEFA European Championship winner is not on the radar of the Bavarians due to his growing age. He added:

"He was offered to Bayern last summer but there was no intention to sign a player of his age. He's a fantastic player who's had a great career but Bayern have a different kind of project."

"Let's see what happens with other clubs around Europe because Mendes is working on it and will continue in the next few weeks."

Official FIFA World Cup squads for all 32 nations in one place! Click here

Poll : 0 votes