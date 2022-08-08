"Not sure that’s much of an upgrade" - Graeme Souness delivers grim verdict on potential Manchester United signing 

Liverpool legend Graeme Souness has delivered a grim verdict on potential Manchester United signing Adrien Rabiot.

As per Sky Sports, the Red Devils have agreed a deal with Serie A giants Juventus for the signature of the French international. However, Erik ten Hag's side are yet to agree personal terms with the player's agent and mother Veronique.

Rabiot joined the Old Lady in the summer of 2019 from Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) on a free transfer but has been underwhelming for the Italian giants.

Graeme Souness has cast his doubts on whether Rabiot would be an upgrade on the set of midfielders Manchester United already have at their disposal. The former Liverpool midfielder has also stated that the Red Devils are probably panicking after losing their first game of the season against Brighton & Hove Albion.

He told talkSPORT:

“He was at PSG and ran down his contract and went to Juve. He’s not done it there. I’m not sure that’s much of an upgrade on what they’ve got there already. What it stinks of is if you are signing him at this time, he’s not your first choice. Maybe your second."

“It is 24 days to go until the window closes, one game gone, I think you are reacting to things now. That’s when you make mistakes.”

B/R Football @brfootball Manchester United trying to add Adrien Rabiot and Marko Arnautović to an already unhappy dressing room: Manchester United trying to add Adrien Rabiot and Marko Arnautović to an already unhappy dressing room: https://t.co/ggLSgEIzso

Souness also insisted that Rabiot might struggle to adjust to the tempo of the Premier League after struggling in Serie A. He added:

“Let’s see if he can deal with the intensity of our game. He’s gone to Juve and not shone there. Italian football for a midfield player is a bit easier than for a player playing in the English game. I found it a doddle out there, I’m not saying it’s like that now."

"A midfielder in those days dropped off to the 18-yard line and would just see what they’ve got. You weren’t harassed and you could get your head up and make passes. I know it has changed, they do press a bit higher up the pitch but not all do. If he’s found life harder at Juventus with the players they have, then coming to English football? I have reservations.”

Adrien Rabiot would be a gamble for Manchester United

Despite being tipped for greatness since his teenage days, Adrien Rabiot has not quite achieved the heights he was thought to be capable of. He was once considered a big part of PSG's future but could not quite live up to expectations.

Jude Summerfield @judesummerfield Adrien Rabiot would be a statement signing from Man Utd, if that statement is ‘we have no idea what we’re doing’ Adrien Rabiot would be a statement signing from Man Utd, if that statement is ‘we have no idea what we’re doing’

Since his move to Juventus, the Frenchman's career has been on a downward trajectory and the club are unlikely to be affected by his departure.

Manchester United are in dire need of midfield reinforcements and signing Rabiot would be a huge gamble from their point of view.

