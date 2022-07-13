"Not sure whether that’s going to be a difficult transition" - Danny Murphy questions qualities of reported Manchester United and Arsenal target 

Former Liverpool midfielder Danny Murphy has questioned whether or not Ajax defender Lisandro Martinez is good enough to play for either Manchester United or Arsenal. Both clubs have been linked with signing the Dutch defender this summer (via Football London).

With Martinez standing at just 5' 8", the retired England international has doubts over the 24-year-old's physical capabilities. He is unsure if the centre-back can handle the intensity of the Premier League.

Lisandro Martinez will push for a move with Ajax immediately. Ajax will decide whether to approve of a deal, or go against the player's wishes.

Speaking to TalkSPORT, as per HITC Sport, Murphy proclaimed:

“I read a piece on Martinez from Rio Ferdinand and how he was worried about his size. He is less than 6ft, isn’t he?! I know he plays for Argentina."

He added:

“But, in our league, I am not sure whether that’s going to be a difficult transition for him because of the players we have in our league. That physicality, if you like.”

Italian transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has claimed that Manchester United are "feeling confident" that they can secure a deal for Martinez. The Argentina international is keen to leave Ajax this summer.





Lisandro, pushing again with Ajax to leave the club this summer. Manchester United are now feeling confident on Lisandro Martínez deal. Ajax are open to discuss on the fee, new contacts expected very soon after bid rejected last week.

Martinez played 37 times for the Eredivise giants last term and is excellent in terms of distributing the ball out from the back.

Arsenal appearing "less and less likely" to sign Manchester United target this summer

According to Goal.com's Charlie Watts, Mikel Arteta's side appear to be on the backfoot in the race for Martinez in the next couple of months.

However, Watts told his YouTube channel that the Gunners are not out of the running for the highly-rated defender yet. He claimed (as quoted by The Boot Room):

“In terms of Lisandro Martinez, that one’s beginning, from people that I speak to, looking less and less likely that Arsenal are going to try and get it over the line. I’m not ruling it out, someone said to me earlier this morning when I spoke to them; the door is still not closed."

He added:

“But out of the two clubs who are most in for Martinez, Arsenal and Manchester United, United are now the side that are really actively pursuing and pushing for this transfer."

He also stated that Martinez would prefer a move to Manchester United over the Gunners. Hence, the north London side are perhaps moving away from the deal. Watts said:

“Whether that kind of suggests that Arsenal are taking a backward step, they’re looking at the figures involved and thinking ‘we’re not gonna go to what United are offering for him."

He added:

“And also, maybe it’s become more and more clear that the player fancies Manchester United. Which, the whole way through this saga, whenever you speak to someone close to the player, they kind of say ‘look, he’s absolutely not shut the door on Arsenal.'"





