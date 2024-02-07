“Not true” - Enzo Fernandez’s agent rubbish claims that Chelsea midfielder wants to leave

Enzo Fernandez's agent has quashed reports that his client is mulling leaving Chelsea, having only arrived in January last year in a then club-record £107 millon deal.

Fernandez, 23, has been a key first-team player for Maurcio Pochettino this season, contributing five goals and an assist in 28 games across competitions, starting 24. Overall, the 2022 FIFA World Cup winner has five goals and three assists in 50 games across competitions.

Despite having signed a deal till 2031, Fernandez has been linked with an exit from Stamford Bridge amid the club's underwhelming campaign. The Blues are languishing in 11th place in the Premier League after 23 games, a whopping 15 points behind fourth-placed Aston Villa in the fourth and final UEFA Champions League spot.

Nevertheless, Fernandez's agent has said that the player has no intention to leave anytime soon and is confident with the project. As per transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, the agent told Edu Burgos on AS:

“Rumours about Enzo planning to leave Chelsea are NOT true. Enzo has no intention of leaving. The leaders were very clear with this project. When the pieces of team fit together well, Chelsea will move forward."

The Blues have fared well in the two domestic cups, though. The Blues play Villa in an FA Cup fourth-round replay at Villa Park on Wednesday (February 7) and league leaders Liverpool in the EFL Cup final on February 25.

Enzo Fernandez starts for Chelsea in FA Cup fourth-round replay against Aston Villa

Enzo Fernandez

Chelsea are coming off successive Premier League reverses, going down 4-1 at Liverpool in midweek before losing 4-2 at home to Wolverhampton Wanderers at the weekend.

Manager Mauricio Pochettino has rung the changes for the FA Cup replay at Aston Villa, but Enzo Fernandez starts in midfield along with Moises Caicedo and Conor Gallagher. Malo Gusto and Ben Chilwell, who's the captain on the night, are also starting.

Noni Madueke and Nicolas Jackson come in to partner the in-form Cole Palmer in attack as Pochettino's side seek to book a fifth-round tie at home to Leeds United later this month.