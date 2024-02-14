“Not on Valentine’s Day” “Sack our medical team” - Liverpool fans devastated as key player is ruled out of Carabao Cup final against Chelsea

Liverpool fans are in despair as Trent Alexander-Arnold will reportedly miss his side's Carabao Cup final showdown with Chelsea on February 25.

The Times' Paul Joyce reports that Alexander-Arnold will be unavailable for the Reds' encounter with the Blues at Wembley. The England international has aggravated his existing knee injury and Jurgen Klopp has been handed a massive headache.

Alexander-Arnold three of Liverpool's games during January due to a torn lateral knee ligament. He returned at the back end of last month, coming off the bench in a 4-1 league win against Chelsea (January 31) coincidentally.

Klopp called upon northern Irish youngster Conor Bradley during Alexander-Arnold's absence and he impressed. The 20-year-old made four appearances across competitions, scoring one goal and providing two assists in the win against Mauricio Pochettino's side.

However, Klopp will have ideally liked to have been able to use Alexander-Arnold at Wembley due to his experience and stunning form this season. He's appeared 29 times across competitions, scoring two goals and contributing 10 assists.

Liverpool head towards the Carabao Cup final as favorites amid a stellar performance on all fronts this campaign. Klopp's Reds sit top of the Premier League, 20 points above 10th-placed Chelsea.

The Anfield faithful are devastated after learning of Alexander-Arnold's injury and that he will miss the final.

One fan was irritated to receive the news on Valentine's Day:

"Not on Valentine’s Day man."

Another fan took aim at the club's medical staff:

"Sack our medical team now."

Here's how fans on X (formerly Twitter) reacted to the Merseysiders' vice-captain's injury blow:

Conor Bradley is named Liverpool's Player of the Month following his starring role in win vs Chelsea

Conor Bradley was man of the match against Chelsea.

Liverpool's media team appear to have looked to calm concerns regarding Alexander-Arnold's injury. Their official X account announced Bradley as the club's Player of the Month (January) shortly after Alexander-Arnold's injury was reported.

Bradley has enjoyed a breakout season at Anfield and he was in excellent form during January. His best outing came in the victory over Chelsea as he wreaked havoc against Pochettino's side.

The former Bolton Wanderers loanee won two of eight ground duels, made four key passes, and also made three tackles. His goal and two assists came after he'd provided Diogo Jota with an assist in a 4-0 win against Bournemouth (January 21).

Klopp touched on Bradley and his development after his showing against their Carabao Cup final opponents. He said (via The Irish News):

"He’s a very serious young man and that was pretty special I have to say. We saw in pre-season. He is really doing well. A few weeks ago when I was on holiday a few Bolton fans asked if they could have Bradley back but it’s too late."

Bradley could now make his first appearance for Liverpool in a final when his side face the Blues later this month. He already has FA Cup and Carabao Cup winners' medals in his trophy cabinet from the 2021-22 campaign but didn't play in either final.