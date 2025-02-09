"Not Vini, not Mbappe, not Bellingham" - Real Madrid fans name their best player after 1-1 draw against rivals Atletico

Real Madrid fans on social media have lauded Rodrygo despite their 1-1 La Liga draw against Atletico Madrid on Saturday (February 8). The Brazilian was excellent in attack and was the brain behind Madrid's equalizer in the second half.

In the 31st minute, Aurelien Tchouameni appeared to have fouled Samuel Lino in the penalty box and Atletico were awarded a controversial penalty after the VAR's review. Four minutes later (35’), Julian Alvarez converted the spot-kick, sending goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois in the wrong direction.

In the 50th minute, Rodrygo delivered a cross into Atletico's penalty box, and Jude Bellingham's attempt was saved by Jan Oblak. However, Kylian Mbappe was in the right place at the right time as he slotted the rebound into the net. Despite both teams' push for a winner, the game ended 1-1.

In 88 minutes on the pitch, Rodrygo had a passing accuracy of 95% (60/63). He provided four key passes, created one big chance and had a shot on target (via Sofascore).

In the game's aftermath, fans took to X to commend the Brazilian for his outstanding performance, with one tweeting:

"Rodrygo, not Vini, not Mbappe, not Bellingham is Real Madrid's best player.”

"Madrid have a lot of great players, but somehow, I’m most envious of Rodrygo playing for them. He’s just sooooo good, man. A superstar in his own right, would be the main man in the vast majority of their elite European clubs,” another added.

"Rodrygo is a really good kid for not reacting when he was subbed off He was the best player on the pitch and he still got unfairly subbed first because the toys around him are shiny and untouchable,” a fan opined.

"It’s such a pity stats wouldn’t show you how Important Rodrygo was to that goal. No G/A but he single handedly created that,” another fan tweeted.

"Rodrygo is in his Prime,” another fan opined.

"I've said it before and I'll repeat again, Rodrygo is one of the best wingers in the world if not the best,” one user shared.

"Rodrygo going off tonight was based on his name in that attack Best attacker tonight clearly,” another user said.

"Rodrygo is whoever he thinks he is. What a player,” a fan posted.

"I’ll never stop saying that Rodrygo is our most important attacker,” a Real Madrid supporter added.

"Rodrygo is by far our best attacker right now. Love this form of him,” a delighted fan chimed in.

How did Real Madrid midfielder Dani Ceballos perform against Atletico Madrid?

Dani Ceballos was arguably Real Madrid's best player against Atletico Madrid. The Spaniard was solid in midfield and also proved to be energetic and creative in attack.

During his stint on the pitch, Ceballos had a passing accuracy of 99% (101/102). He provided two key passes, created one big chance, and won nine out of 12 ground duels contested (via Sofascore).

Given his outstanding display, the Spaniard could be a key player for Carlo Ancelotti going forward. His expertise is likley to be needed again when Madrid face Manchester City in the UEFA Champions League knockout phase play-offs on Tuesday (February 11).

