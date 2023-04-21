"Not watching", "Are you f***ing serious?" - PSG fans furious with Christophe Galtier as 26-year-old star starts against Angers

Ahead of Paris Saint-Germain's (PSG) Ligue 1 away clash against Angers on April 21, supporters are questioning Carlos Soler's presence in the first team.

The Spanish midfielder has faced scrutiny and criticism for his inability to meet the lofty expectations that accompanied his arrival at the Parc des Princes. He joined the Parisian club last summer from Valencia. Soler has scored seven goals and provided four assists in 32 games across competitions this campaign.

He was tipped to be a key component in Christophe Galtier's plans to bolster the midfield and maintain the club's success on multiple fronts. However, his lackluster performances have left fans questioning the manager's unwavering faith in the struggling midfielder.

PSG supporters have taken to social media to voice their frustrations with tweets like these:

PSG Aims for Third Consecutive Win Against Struggling Angers in Ligue 1 Showdown

The French champions are on the prowl for their third straight victory in Ligue 1 as they prepare to face off against bottom-dwellers Angers on Friday. The Parisian giants are comfortably at the top with an eight-point lead over second-place Marseille. They now seek to strengthen their position in the title race.

Angers, on the other hand, find themselves in dire straits. They are languishing at the foot of the table with a mere 14 points, a staggering 17 points away from the safety of the 16th position.

PSG experienced a minor setback around the international break, succumbing to defeats against Rennes and Lyon. But they have since bounced back, claiming victories over Nice and Lens.

The star-studded trio of Kylian Mbappe, Vitinha, and Lionel Messi demonstrated their prowess in their 3-1 triumph against Lens last time out. Their efforts propelled the Parisian giants to a total of 72 points from 31 league matches.

With a stellar record of 23 wins, three draws, and five losses, PSG stands firmly in control of the title race. The UEFA Champions League trophy has remained elusive this season, with a disappointing loss to Bayern Munich in the last-16 stage. However, the Parisians' undivided focus now lies on domestic success.

As the summer transfer window looms, the Parisians are expected to make waves with notable arrivals and departures. With Christophe Galtier's squad boasting the second-best away record in Ligue 1, it would be a stunning upset if they fail to conquer Angers on Friday. Indeed, the Parisians will not reach expectations if they manage a simple 1-0 win over the hosts either.

