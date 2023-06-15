"Not watching", "Don't deserve him" - Italy fans furious as 25-year-old star benched for Nations League s/f against Spain

Italy fans are furious they won't be seeing Federico Chiesa start when they face Spain in their UEFA Nations League semifinal tonight (June 15).

Gli Azzurri face La Roja at De Grolsch Veste in the Netherlands hoping to book their place in the final against Croatia. Roberto Mancini's side are yet to win the competition since its inception in 2018.

Italy have a golden opportunity to do so, but they must get past a tricky Spain side. Mancini has named his team to tackle the Spaniards.

Gianluigi Donnarumma is starting in goal, with Francesco Acerbi, Rafael Toloi, Leonardo Bonucci, and Giovanni Di Lorenzo in defense. Mancini has selected Davide Fratessi, Jorginho, and Nicolo Barella in midfield with Nicolo Zaniolo and Leonardo Spinazzola on the wings. Ciro Immobile is up top in the attack.

However, fans are frustrated with Mancini's decision not to start Juventus winger Chiesa. The 25-year-old has been in fine form this season, scoring four goals and providing six assists in 33 games across competitions.

Chiesa has earned 40 international caps, scoring four goals, and was key for Italy when they won the 2020 European Championships. Yet, the Juve attacker has had to settle for a place on the substitutes bench.

One fan is disappointed that the Old Lady winger hasn't made the starting lineup, tweeting:

"WHERES CHIESA....THEY DONT DESERVE HIM."

Another fan claims he won't be watching the Nations League semifinal:

"Wtf no chiesa? yeah i’m not watching."

Here's how Twitter reacted to Mancini's snubbing Chiesa:

tomasso @felonincognito WHAT THE FUCK CHIESA ISNT STARTING WTF WHAT THE FUCK CHIESA ISNT STARTING WTF

almass  @almassrmfcc Chiesa benched it’s over chiesa nation Chiesa benched it’s over chiesa nation https://t.co/eHNTPteU05

Italy boss Roberto Mancini insists his side will play to win against Spain

Gli Azzurri are looking to win their first Nations League.

Mancini has given a rousing call for his Italy players to go out with the intention of beating Spain on Thursday evening. It is the second time Gli Azzurri have made the knockout rounds of the Nations League their coach isn't playing down its importance. He said (via UEFA):

"We play to win. This is the second time we made it to the UEFA Nations League finals. It isn't something to be taken for granted, given the team's state as of late."

Italy failed to qualify for the 2022 FIFA World Cup and their players sat home while one of the best editions in the tournament's history took place. Hence, they will be eager to seal their place in the Nations League final to further build on their Euro 2020 success.

The two nations met in the semifinals of the 2021 Nations League with Spain coming out on top. Mancini's men may be out for revenge in the Netherlands tonight.

