“Not watching”, “Galtier out” – PSG fans question ‘odd’ decision involving Lionel Messi as Ligue 1 champions name line-up for Urawa Reds friendly

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) fans have been left baffled by the Parisians' decision to leave Lionel Messi out of the starting XI to face Urawa Red Diamonds.

PSG are currently preparing for their first season under new manager Christophe Galtier. The Ligue 1 champions flew to Japan following a 2-0 win against French second-tier club US Quevilly-Rouen Metropole last week.

Galtier and Co. kicked off their pre-season tour of Japan with a 2-1 victory over Kawasaki Frontale earlier this week. Starring in the match for the Parisians was Messi, who opened the scoring for the club that day.

Despite his goalscoring performance against Kawasaki, Messi has missed out on a starting XI spot for the club's friendly against the Urawa Reds today (July 23). The 35-year-old and Neymar have dropped to the bench, with Pablo Sarabia and Maurco Icardi taking their place in the lineup.

PSG fans, though, are disappointed to see Messi not starting the match against the Urawa Reds. Some have even taken to social media to express their frustration about the Argentinean icon's exclusion. Here are the best tweets about the same:

One fan wrote on Twitter:

"Overall it’s quite odd that PSG seem to be fielding the second team but Verratti and Mbappe are still in there. Why wouldn’t you field the team you intend to play with during the season if everyone is gonna play anyways?"

Carl-Oscar @COKllstrm Paris Saint-Germain @PSG_inside @REDSOFFICIAL.



#PSGJapanTour2022 Notre 𝐨𝐧𝐳𝐞 𝐝𝐞 𝐝𝐞́𝐩𝐚𝐫𝐭 pour la rencontre Notre 𝐨𝐧𝐳𝐞 𝐝𝐞 𝐝𝐞́𝐩𝐚𝐫𝐭 pour la rencontre 🆚@REDSOFFICIAL.🔴🔵#PSGJapanTour2022 🇯🇵 https://t.co/4u7zh4m0C7 Overall it’s quite odd that PSG seems to be fielding the second team but Verratti and Mbappé is still in there. Why wouldn’t you field the team you intend to play with during the season if everyone is gonna play anyways? twitter.com/psg_inside/sta… Overall it’s quite odd that PSG seems to be fielding the second team but Verratti and Mbappé is still in there. Why wouldn’t you field the team you intend to play with during the season if everyone is gonna play anyways? twitter.com/psg_inside/sta…

Lionel Messi was replaced by Icardi after the one-hour mark against Kawasaki on Wednesday. It is likely that the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner will come on to play 30 to 45 minutes against the Urawa Reds today.

When do PSG and Lionel Messi kick off their 2022-23 season?

Galtier's side have another friendly scheduled against Gamba Osaka following their match against the Usawa Reds. They will fly back to France after the game against the J1 League outfit on Monday.

The Parisians will then take on Nantes in the Trophee des Champions on July 31. They are scheduled to kick off their Ligue 1 campaign against Clermont Foot on August 6.

Lionel Messi will be looking to enjoy a successful season with PSG after enduring a difficult debut campaign in France. He joined the Ligue 1 giants on a free transfer from Barcelona last summer, but struggled to hit the ground running.

The forward scored 11 goals and provided 15 assists from 34 appearances across all competitions for the French club last term. He will be keen to add to his contributions next season.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far