"Not only are you weak, but you’re hurting me" - Lionel Messi's humiliating remark on ex-PSG teammate emerges 

Lionel Messi is claimed to have hit out at Vitinha during a training session while at Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) the previous season.

Messi left the Parisians in the summer after his contract expired and joined MLS side Inter Miami. The 2022 FIFA World Cup winner had a less than amicable departure from the Parc des Princes amid issues with the club's fans and his adaption to life in Paris.

Vitinha joined PSG in the summer of 2022 and despite making a bright start, failed to impress during his debut campaign. It appears that a key reason behind that was his lack of cordial understanding with Lionel Messi during their time together.

The pair are said to have clashed during a training session in which the legendary forward sent a humiliating remark in the Portuguese midfielder's direction. He said (via French Football Weekly):

"Not only are you weak, but you’re hurting me."

Vitinha made 48 appearances across competitions last season for PSG, bagging two goals and four assists. However, there were question marks over his role in the side amid problems with the likes of Messi and even Neymar.

The Ligue 1 champions suffered a shock 3-1 defeat to AS Monaco back in February. L'Equipe claimed that during that game Neymar was angry at the Portugal international for not finding him with the right pass.

The 23-year-old has been back to his best following Lionel Messi and Neymar's departures. He was named man of the match for his display in Luis Enrique's side's 2-0 win against Borussia Dortmund in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday (September 19).

Lionel Messi claims he never wanted to join PSG

The Barcelona hero wept as he bid farewell to Camp Nou.

Lionel Messi admitted earlier this summer that he didn't want to join the Parisians after being forced to leave Barcelona. The Argentine icon spent 16 glorious seasons at Camp Nou, bagging 672 goals and 303 assists in 778 games across competitions.

However, Barca's financial issues meant they couldn't afford a new contract for their all-time top goalscorer. He headed to the Parc des Princes in the summer of 2021 but it wasn't a decision he wanted to make. He told TyC Sports:

"Me going to Paris was neither planned nor desired. I did not want to leave Barcelona and it became difficult. But it is the opposite of what is happening to me now thanks to God."

Lionel Messi's two-year spell with PSG was a tumultuous one with issues stemming from a lack of adaption to problems with fans. He managed 32 goals and 35 assists in 75 games across competitions with the Ligue 1 giants.

The legendary forward is now enjoying his football at Inter Miami in the MLS and he's made a blistering start to life at DRV PNK Stadium. He has bagged 11 goals and five assists in 11 games across competitions, captaining the Herons to Leagues Cup glory.