"Not worth it" - Chelsea urged to ignore £124 million rated star and sign Harry Kane

Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink has urged Chelsea to sign Harry Kane instead of Joao Felix in the summer. The Blues legend believes getting the Premier League proven striker is better than paying £124 million for the Atletico Madrid star.

The Blues signed Felix on loan in the January window and the Portuguese star has played two matches so far. He opened his account in the draw at West Ham United, but was sent off on his debut at Fulham.

Speaking to Casinos En Ligne, Hasselbaink said that persuading Kane to switch should be the top priority of the summer:

"Chelsea need a striker. Harry Kane might not want to come but Chelsea should try to persuade Harry Kane to join them. He might say no, but at least they would have tried. With Kane, he will guarantee you goals wherever he goes. There is still a chance that it might happen."

He added that the striker could be lured away if Tottenham Hotspur miss out on the Champions League:

"If Tottenham aren't in the Champions League, and even if Chelsea aren't in the Champions League – their chances are slimmer than Spurs of making the top four at this moment in time – but over the years to come, Chelsea has got a bigger chance of winning trophies and being in the Champions League, this is where Spurs have struggled."

The Blues legend continued:

"Kane has [18 months] left on his contract so they won't be in a position to ask for £100 million, it will be less. Joao Felix is also not worth the reported £124 million fee Atletico Madrid are asking for at this moment in time. He might be getting there, I do rate him as a player, but he hasn't played a lot of football, even for Atletico Madrid. That also means that they don't rate him, so they can't ask £124 million for him."

Chelsea do not have an option to sign Joao Felix permanently

Joao Felix has confirmed that the Blues do not have an option to sign the Atletico Madrid star at the end of the season.

However, he has not ruled out a move to Stamford Bridge permanently.

He is not keen on playing under Diego Simeone as he wants to play on the attacking side, and not a team who sit back and counter.

