"Not yet fully sold on a move" - Journalist provides update on Manchester United's 'complicated' pursuit of 25-year-old

According to Ben Jacobs of CBS Sports, Barcelona’s Frenkie De Jong is not yet fully sold on a move to Manchester United.

The Red Devils have been linked with De Jong since the start of the summer. The club is understood to be close to agreeing a deal. However, the Spanish giants owe around €17 million to the Dutch midfielder in wages.

According to multiple sources, Barcelona want Manchester United to pay the amount that they owe De Jong. This is something United obviously have a problem with.

The club’s Chief executive Richard Arnold and football director John Murtough have both been spotted in Barcelona in an effort to close the deal. Still, it is believed that Frenkie De Jong is not completely sold on the move and has multiple reasons why he instead wishes to stay.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #MUFC



After €65m new verbal bid, Barça ask for €85/86m fee. The agreement is finally getting closer as clubs are in talks about add-ons to reach €85m full package.



Work in progress between clubs. Manchester United had a new direct contact today for Frenkie de Jong deal.After €65m new verbal bid, Barça ask for €85/86m fee. The agreement is finally getting closer as clubs are in talks about add-ons to reach €85m full package.Work in progress between clubs. Manchester United had a new direct contact today for Frenkie de Jong deal. 🚨🇳🇱 #MUFCAfter €65m new verbal bid, Barça ask for €85/86m fee. The agreement is finally getting closer as clubs are in talks about add-ons to reach €85m full package.Work in progress between clubs. https://t.co/tXZiPKD9NN

Speaking to GiveMeSport, Ben Jacobs claimed the following about the situation:

“Sources close to de Jong say he’s reluctant to lower his wages, but he’s also not yet fully sold on a move to Old Trafford. That’s what makes the whole situation so complicated and really quite awkward.”

Manchester United determined to sign at least one midfielder this summer

Frenkie De Jong is understood to be the primary target for Manchester United and Erik ten Hag this summer. However, multiple factors have stalled the deal. Apart from Barcelona’s financial struggles and the money they owe the player, De Jong himself is not keen on moving to Old Trafford.

He wishes to play Champions League football under Xavi next season and knows that he can be a big part of the squad. The Red Devils have already identified backups in case the deal falls through, something that looks increasingly likely as the days go by.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #FCB



Man United are also informed - deal now stalling. Frenkie De Jong’s agents Ali Dursun and Hasan Cetinkaya have informed Barcelona that Frenkie has still no intention to leave - also that Frenkie and agents are not accepting any salary reduction, or talks related to that.Man United are also informed - deal now stalling. Frenkie De Jong’s agents Ali Dursun and Hasan Cetinkaya have informed Barcelona that Frenkie has still no intention to leave - also that Frenkie and agents are not accepting any salary reduction, or talks related to that. 🇳🇱 #FCBMan United are also informed - deal now stalling. https://t.co/aFpLTSXHfQ

Two EPL-proven midfielders in the form of 25-year-old Ruben Neves and Leicester City man Youri Tielemans have been identified as alternatives. Both players are also capable of operating alone as CDMs, a position that has required reinforcement for a long time.

At the same time, it will be interesting to see what happens to the current crop of midfielders at Old Trafford in the near future.

The likes of Fred and Scott McTominay, in particular, have come under severe scrutiny recently. While at least one midfield signing can be expected, there are a lot of other things to sort out for Erik Ten Hag as well.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far