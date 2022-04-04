"Not with the younger team he’s building" - Paul Merson disagrees with Gary Neville's comments on Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta 

Paul Merson has shot down Gary Neville’s claims about Arsenal coach Mikel Arteta, insisting that the Spaniard will not depart after securing a top-four finish.

The Gunners have performed admirably over the last few months to put themselves in pole position for a top-four finish.

Fifth-placed Arsenal are currently level with fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur on points (54) but have played two games fewer than their north London rivals. West Ham United and Manchester United occupy the sixth and seventh positions respectively with 51 points each.

Footballer-turned-pundit Gary Neville recently claimed that the former Manchester City assistant coach would leave the Gunners after a top-four finish. On the Overlap, he had said:

“If Mikel Arteta gets to fourth, then he will probably say right, that’s the best I can do here. I am going now and getting my next job.”

When asked whether he shared Neville’s beliefs, Paul Merson talked about Arteta’s grand plan, explaining why he might stay put. The 54-year-old said (via HITC):

“No not really. Not with the younger team he’s building. I think he’s building a team here. If the team was 30+years-olds, then I would think ‘you need to jump here. You have done your job. Get out’.”

Merson added that the Arsenal team were only going to get better and better.

He added:

“This team will only get better and better. They will go again in the summer and buy younger players again. Buy a centre-forward.”

The Gunners return to action with a trip to Patrick Vieira’s Crystal Palace on Monday night. A win would see them leapfrog Spurs into fourth place in the Premier League standings.

Paul Merson asks Arsenal to be patient and wait for their time against Manchester City and Liverpool

Manchester City and Liverpool are arguably the two best teams in the world. They are the benchmark for any budding football team out there, and Arsenal are no exception.

Merson, however, has refused to compare the north Londoners with the two leading teams in the division. Instead, he has asked for patience, hinting that the Gunners could get their chance after Jurgen Klopp and Pep Guardiola move on.

On the Gunners competing with City and Pool, Merson said:

“I don’t know yet. They are a young enough team. I think there is a cycle. I think in a couple of years time, Klopp and Pep won’t be here when you hear that they might be leaving. Be patient.”

Arsenal have lost all four Premier League games against City and Liverpool this season, conceding 13 and scoring only once.

