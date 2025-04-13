"Nothing in his brain but elevator music", "Can't wait for him to leave" - Fans slam Manchester United star after 4-1 loss to Newcastle

Manchester United fans on X have blasted Victor Lindelof after he performed poorly during their 4-1 loss against Newcastle United. The two sides locked horns in their Premier League clash at St. James' Park on Sunday, April 13.

Newcastle broke the deadlock in the 24th minute via Sandro Tonali's first-time effort after Manuel Ugarte conceded possession in his own half. Fortunately for the Red Devils, Alejandro Garnacho found the back of the net 13 minutes later to level the scores.

Harvey Barnes tapped home in the 49th minute to hand the Magpies the lead. He then completed his brace 15 minutes later with a powerful shot into the roof of the net following Noussair Mazraoui's unfortunate slip.

Manchester United made another costly error in the 77th minute after Altay Bayindir looked to ping the ball to Bruno Fernandes. However, his pass reached Joelinton, who assisted Bruno Guimaraes to seal a dominant 4-1 win.

Lindelof played all 90 minutes against Newcastle, making his 10th Premier League appearance of the season, as well as his third league start. However, the 30-year-old defended poorly, losing five duels, and was guilty of not doing enough to close down Barnes for both his goals. He also looked shaky when in possession of the ball.

One Manchester United fan posted:

"Lindelof has nothing in his brain but elevator music"

Another fan tweeted:

"Can’t wait for Lindelof to leave. He’s AWFUL."

Other fans reacted below:

"Lindelof hands down one of the worst CBs I’ve ever seen in my life," one fan commented

"Lindelof has been the worst player at United in the last decade by a country mile," another added

"Have you ever seen a player look so nervous in everything he does? Also, a centre half who looks like he’s scared to head the ball," one fan questioned

"Can’t ever remember a centre half at United who worries me as much as Lindelof…not saying he’s the worst, just worries me," another chimed in

How did Manchester United fare during their 4-1 loss against Newcastle United?

Manchester United were the architects of their own downfall, as a series of individual errors led to a 4-1 defeat against Newcastle. The former are now winless in their last three Premier League games and are 14th in the table with 38 points from 32 games.

The Red Devils had more possession with 52 percent of the ball, completing 372 passes with an accuracy of 80 percent. Meanwhile, the hosts had 48 percent possession and completed 335 passes with an accuracy of 81 percent.

However, Newcastle were much more threatening in attack, landing 12 shots in total, with six being on target. They also created five big chances, accumulating an xG of 2.09. In comparison, Manchester United landed nine shots in total, with five being on target (xG of 0.61).

Disclaimer: The above stats were taken from FotMob on April 13, 2025, at 11:20 PM IST. They are subject to change.

