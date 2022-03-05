"Nothing has changed"- Ian Wright refuses to overturn his opinion on top 4 race involving Arsenal and Manchester United

Former Arsenal striker Ian Wright has refused to change his prediction on who'll finish in the top four between Manchester United and Arsenal. Wright has backed the Red Devils to secure qualification for next season's Champions League ahead of the Gunners, despite the north London side's impressive form in recent weeks.

Arsenal have won three games on the bounce in the Premier League, and are currently sitting in sixth place in the league table. They are just two points behind United, but have three games in hand over Ralf Rangnick's side. United, meanwhile, have drawn three and won two of their last five league games.

Nevertheless, Wright has backed United to beat Arsenal in the race for the top four, considering the superior firepower the Red Devils possess.

"Arsenal fans came for me. They weren't cooking me; they were just kind of sizzling and warming the pan up. But the fact is that I said that I fancied Manchester United to come fourth because Manchester United have got the firepower to do it," said Wright on Ringer FC Wrighty's House Podcast. as per The Mirror.

Wright continued:

"I'm not going to put pressure on Arsenal and this young team who I said at the state of the season. I would be delighted if they could get into the top six, and nothing has changed. He's (Mikel Arteta) got a young team; they've done a lot of sorting out, and I for one am not going to be the person that's there saying, ’Arsenal should be fourth!'".

Arsenal have the chance to move ahead of United in the league table when they face 19th-placed Watford on Sunday. The Red Devils, meanwhile, will be away at league leaders Manchester City on the same day.

Manchester United need to win at City to stay ahead of Arsenal in top-four race

Manchester United will face a Manchester City side that has arguably been one of the best teams in Europe this season. Pep Guardiola's side will be desperate to claim a victory over their cross-town rivals on Sunday at the Etihad to increase their lead over second-placed Liverpool.

Liverpool are just six points behind City, but have a game in hand and a trip to the Etihad to come. United will, therefore, have to produce an immense performance against City to claim all three points to boost their own top four hopes.

The Gunners, who are expected to beat Watford on Sunday, will move into fourth place on Sunday if United lose at City.

