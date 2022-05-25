"Nothing changes" - Jose Mourinho reveals incredible advice he received from Manchester United legend Sir Alex Ferguson

Ahead of the UEFA Europa Conference League final, Jose Mourinho has revealed former Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson's advice to him. The Portuguese recalled the legendary manager saying 'nothing changes' when asked how passion for the game evolves.

Mourinho has always admitted that he looks up to Sir Alex when needing advice. The AS Roma manager will now lead his side in the UEFA Europa Conference League final against Eredivisie side Feyenoord on Wednesday, May 25.

Ahead of the final, Mourinho spoke with UEFA's official website and admitted he has no idea when he will call it quits. He claims the passion for the game 'doesn't change', recalling a conversation with former Manchester United manager Sir Alex:

"I asked him, 'What is it like, boss? Does it change? Does it change over the years?'. He said, 'Forget about it. Nothing changes. It's the same up until the very last day'. That is why I keep saying I cannot believe I am 59 years old. I cannot believe I have a 21 or 22-year career as a head coach. I cannot tell you when I am going to stop because I cannot visualise it. The passion doesn't change.'"

Former Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho hungry for more

Jose Mourinho has admitted he is hungry for more success despite winning trophies at almost every club he has managed. Tottenham are the only side he failed to win a trophy at after infamously getting sacked before the Carabao Cup final.

Speaking ahead of the UEFA Europa Conference League final, where the former Manchester United manager can win his first trophy with AS Roma, he said:

"Does each new achievement mean more than the previous one? It does. Winning the first one can come about by being in the right place at the right time. Winning the second time is tougher than the first time, and winning the third time is tougher than the second time. It's one thing to achieve success and win in a fixed amount of time, it's another thing to achieve success and win continuously throughout your career."

The UEFA Europa Conference League final will take place at the Arena Kombëtare in Tirana, Albania.

