"Nothing has gone as planned" - Xavi believes Barcelona have taken a 'step backwards' after shock loss against Shakhtar Donetsk

Xavi Hernandez has stated that Barcelona have taken a 'step backwards' after their surprise UEFA Champions League group-stage loss against Shakhtar Donetsk on Tuesday (7 November).

The Catalan giants came into this game on the back of a perfect record in the Champions League group stages this season. But on a day Barca aimed to confirm their qualification to the knockout stages, they were handed a shock 1-0 defeat in Hamburg.

The hosts kept just 32% of the ball as Barca dominated possession, but Xavi's side only managed one shot on target as compared to Shakhtar's four. Danylo Sikan's 40th-minute header proved to be the difference.

Barcelona were evidently out of ideas in the final third and failed to open up the Ukrainian side's defense. After the game, Xavi told the media (h/t BarcaBlaugranes):

"We haven’t played a good game. Nothing has gone as planned. We wanted to confirm the classification but it is a clear step backwards. The Champions League demands the highest level but we have not found it. We are angry. We could not fail and we have failed. It’s a big mistake on our part."

After the full-time whistle, Barca were still top of Group H with nine points from four matches. The Catalan club has failed to make the knockout stages of the competition in the last two editions.

Xavi says he has work to do in training ground after Barcelona's loss to Shakhtar Donetsk

Xavi Hernandez was not pleased with Barcelona's display across the pitch in their 1-0 loss to Shakhtar Donetsk.

Speaking to reporters after the game, the Spanish tactician said, via the aforementioned source:

"The small details are taking their toll on us. I’ve got work to do on the training ground. We aren’t pressing well enough, we aren’t concentrating well enough. But it’s not time for the players to lose confidence. It’s time to win it back. The players need to step up."

This is Barca's second loss in the space of three games. They lost 3-1 to Real Madrid on 28 October in the season's first El Clasico before needing a stoppage-time goal from Ronald Araujo to beat Real Sociedad 1-0.

While Barcelona are still top of the tree in their Champions League group, they can't boast the same domestically. Girona, the surprise package this season, lead the table after 12 games with 31 points, with Real Madrid in second (29) and Barca in third (27).

Barcelona's next task is a home league game against Deportivo Alaves on 12 November.