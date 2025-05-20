“Nothing is impossible” - Joan Laporta makes big claim after being asked about Barcelona signing Erling Haaland from Manchester City

Barcelona president Joan Laporta has made a big claim regarding the signing of Erling Haaland. According to a report by Goal, Laporta has not ruled out a probable transfer of the Norwegian to the Catalans in the future.

Ad

In 2024, despite Barca's financial problems, Laporta was determined to bring him to the club. He even wanted to unveil the Manchester City forward at the re-opening of Camp Nou. However, a few months later, Haaland went on to sign a 10-year contract extension at City.

Laporta is now not losing hope, hinting that he might land the Norwegian forward at the club in the upcoming seasons. While speaking to TV3 (via Goal), he said:

Ad

Trending

"Can Barcelona sign Erling Haaland? Nothing is impossible. But we’re not thinking about that right now. He also just signed a new contract."

Erling Haaland joined the Cityzens back in the summer of 2022 and has recorded 140 goal contributions, notably 120 goals and 20 assists, in 140 appearances. The ongoing campaign has seen him score 30 goals in 42 games, despite missing six matches across the Premier League and the FA Cup in the latter half of the season in April.

Ad

Haaland returned to the matchday squad on May 3 against Wolverhampton Wanderers, however, he was not used by manager Pep Guardiola in that game. Post this fixture, he featured in the Premier League outing against Southampton on May 10 and the FA Cup final against Crystal Palace on May 17.

Barcelona to make changes in transfer plans

Hansi Flick and the decision-makers at Barcelona are reportedly bringing a change in their transfer plans ahead of the upcoming summer window. According to Barca Blaugranes, they were willing to bolster the full-back department. However, as per Diario Sport (via Barca Blaugranes), Flick will be relying on the existing roster.

Ad

Jules Kounde is the starter at right-back and is backed up by Hector Fort and Eric Garcia. On the other hand, Barca have Alejandro Balde and Gerard Martin to fulfill the left-back options. Young prospect Jofre Torrents, who is a part of Barca's reserves side, signed a new contract on May 12, which will keep the 18-year-old at the club till 2028, hence adding one more option on the left.

The club was reportedly looking at Bayer Leverkusen's Jeremie Frimpong as an option. However, Flick is not impressed by the other options at the table. Hence, as per Barca Blaugranes, the Catalans will add reinforcements in their attacking third rather than the backline.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sattyik Sarkar Sattyik is a football writer at Sportskeeda with over 3 years of experience. He has completed his post-graduation in Journalism and Mass Communication (MA), and has previously worked for Khel Now and also Sportskeeda’s Indian Sports and Indian Football division.



Sattyik has been following the sport since his childhood as his parents are ardent Mohun Bagan supporters and also members of the club. He has, however, been supporting their rivals East Bengal since 2008. He was also part of a local football academy, specializing in central defense, but had to switch focus to studies. Among European teams, he follows Manchester United and their stalwart captain Nemanja Vidic.



Sattyik has interviewed multiple footballers like Alberto Noguera, Javier Siverio, Edu Bedia among others. He is always on the lookout for new stories and strives to share them within appropriate timelines.



Cristiano Ronaldo and Ronaldinho are Sattyik’s other favorite footballers. Among managers, he admires Sir Alex Ferguson, Xabi Alonso, Carlo Ancelotti, Johan Cruyff and Jose Mourinho because of their achievements and how they revolutionized the sport.



Sattyik was inspired by the grit and determination shown by Liverpool in the 2005 Champions League final as they came back from 3-0 down against AC Milan to win the trophy. When not working, he enjoys his time with books and music. Know More