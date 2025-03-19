“Nothing like this had ever happened to me” - Riccardo Calafiori shares how Mikel Arteta convinced him to snub Chelsea in favour of Arsenal switch

Arsenal star Riccardo Calafiori claims that Mikel Arteta played a pivotal role in him joining the Gunners over other interested clubs like Chelsea and Juventus. The Italy international joined the north London side from Bologna in the summer of 2024 for a reported fee of €45 million.

He's a versatile talent who has largely played at left-back for Arsenal but can also feature in a central defensive position. Speaking about his move to the Emirates, Calafiori told Italian outlet Rivista Undici e Cronache (via Mirror):

"As for Arteta, I was immediately struck by how much he cared about getting to know me. One day on the phone he sent me some photos of my family and asked me to say what each member of the family meant to me."

"Nothing like this had ever happened to me before, I’m not saying that he convinced me with this alone, but it certainly represented an important moment," he added.

Speaking more generally about why he joined the club over Chelsea and Juventus, the defender added:

“The first thing that comes to mind is the organisation. How much they care about each player from every point of view, both on the pitch and especially off the pitch."

Since moving, Calafiori has made 26 appearances across competitions, bagging three goals and two assists. However, he is not a certain starter at left-back due to the emergence of youngster Myles Lewis-Skelly this season.

Arsenal's Myles Lewis-Skelly reacts to England call-up after 1-0 win against Chelsea

Myles Lewis-Skelly

Arsenal defender Myles Lewis-Skelly has been called up by England for the first time as The Three Lions prepare to face Albania and Latvia during the international break.

The 18-year-old has been a standout performer for the Gunners this season, making 14 Premier League appearances and scoring once. Reacting to his England call-up, Lewis-Skelly told the Arsenal website (via Standard):

“I’m buzzing, you know. Honesty I was elated, just shouting around my house!"

“Obviously I’m excited for what’s coming up, but you’ve always got to stay locked in on the present and not get too attached to the feeling that’s coming later down the line."

He added:

"It’s all I can ask for really. I’m just so grateful to the team for entrusting me and the boss entrusting me."

England play the first of their 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers against Alabania on Friday, March 21, at Wembley. Lewis-Skelly last started for the Gunners in their 1-0 win against Chelsea on Sunday, March 16.

