"Nothing major" - Jurgen Klopp provides positive injury update on Liverpool star after Chelsea thrashing

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has confirmed that midfielder Alexis Mac Allister's injury during the Reds' 4-1 win against Chelsea on Wednesday (January 31) is not a serious one.

The Argentine World Cup winner was involved in a heavy collision with Cesare Casadei towards the back end of the game and was subsequently treated by the physio. Despite seeming to be in some discomfort, the 25-year-old returned to the pitch to finish the game.

When asked for an update on the player's fitness, Klopp said after the match (via the club's official website):

"Macca [Alexis Mac Allister] on the knee – knee on knee – stuff like this. Nothing major, at least nobody told me that yet. So it’s all fine."

The news must come as a relief to Liverpool fans, given the importance of the former Brighton man in the team. Mac Allister has already missed six games this season due to a knee problem.

Since making his reported £35 million move from Brighton to Anfield last summer, he's made 24 appearances across competitions, bagging a goal and two assists.

Following their latest victory, the Merseysiders (51 points) are at the top of the Premier League standings, five points ahead of second-placed Manchester City, who have a game in hand.

Up next for Klopp and company is an all-important away clash against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium. The Gunners, with 46 points, could narrow the gap between themselves and the leaders to two points if they manage to beat Liverpool on Sunday (February 4).

Jurgen Klopp reacts to Darwin Nunez's missed penalty in Liverpool's 4-1 win against Chelsea

Darwin Nunez (via Getty Images)

Jurgen Klopp has praised Darwin Nunez for staying in the game following his missed penalty in the 4-1 win against Chelsea. The Uruguay international failed to put his side three up from the spot after Diogo Jota was fouled in the area just before the beak.

Nunez managed nine attempts, with five finding the target, but could not score. He hit the woodwork on four occasions and produced an assist for Luis Diaz's 79th-minute strike, which was the final goal of the night.

Klopp said about the striker (via the club's official website):

"Missing a penalty, you could see it at half-time, he was really upset with himself. Then missing the header from close range, but then setting up a goal. He stays in the game."

Nunez has played 34 matches across competitions for Liverpool this season, bagging 11 goals and assists each. Expect him to lead the line at the Emirates on Sunday.