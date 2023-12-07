"Nothing negative to say" - Patrice Evra pinpoints Manchester United star who made some 'amazing runs' against Chelsea

Former Manchester United star Patrice Evra has praised winger Alejandro Garnacho for his performance in the Red Devils' 2-1 win against Chelsea (December 6).

The Argentina international started this match after finding himself in Erik ten Hag's first XI for Manchester United's last four Premier League fixtures. He made the headlines for recently scoring a stunning overhead kick in his club's 3-0 win against Everton on November 26.

Evra was particularly impressed with the 19-year-old attacker's performance in the first half of Wednesday's tie. Speaking at the half-time interval in Amazon Prime’s coverage of the game, he said (via The Boot Room):

“I can see Garnacho making some amazing runs to go and get the ball. This is United point of view, I have nothing negative to say about this half.”

At the halfway mark, the Red Devils were level with the Blues after finding the lead through Scott McTominay in the 19th minute. Former Manchester City star Cole Palmer equalized for Chelsea at the stroke of half-time (45').

Evra's statements on the player and his club's trajectory in the first half proved to be right. Garnacho delivered the perfect inswinging delivery for McTominay to head home a winner in the 69th minute.

During the game, he managed a 78% passing accuracy, made three key passes and created one big chance. So far this season, Garnacho has bagged three goals and an assist across all competitions from 20 appearances.

Manchester United are now sixth in the Premier League, having racked up 27 points from 15 matches. Meanwhile, Chelsea are 10th with 19 points.

Manchester United midfielder claims Erik ten Hag has the backing of the dressing room

Erik ten Hag (via Getty Images)

Manchester United midfielder Sofyan Amrabat, meanwhile, claims that manager Erik ten Hag has the backing of the dressing room amid rumors suggesting otherwise (via talkSPORT).

The Morocco international started the match against Chelsea, marking his 14th appearance for the Red Devils since joining Old Trafford on loan from Fiorentina. He said after the 2-1 win against the Blues (via talkSPORT):

"He's one of the best in the world. He's more experienced. He's done a fantastic job everywhere he went. He's a fantastic coach and we are all behind him."

Amrabat himself has had to endure criticism since joining Manchester United. On the night, however, he put in a good performance, recording a 92% passing accuracy, winning six of his nine ground duels, and making four tackles.